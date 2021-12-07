Leading Organizations Awarded Excellence in Best Practices by Frost & Sullivan for Exemplary Achievements

17 companies are set to be recognized at the 3rd Frost & Sullivan 2021 Virtual Awards Ceremony, which will be broadcasted live on YouTube at 6:00 p.m. (GMT +8), 14 December 2021.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards is honoring 17 top companies at the 19th annual Best Practices Awards on 14 December in the third virtual awards ceremony of the year. These awards will be presented to organizations for elevating performance benchmarks and for their outstanding achievements in the industry.

These awards were segmented across 5 major sectors:

Energy & Environment

Healthcare

Information & Communication Technologies

Mobility

Security

"The Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award is a testament to our award recipients' superior leadership and exceptional performance. Despite challenges faced by the pandemic, our Awardees have evolved quickly over the past 2 years while keeping their focus on being part of the solution," said Sapan Agarwal, Senior Vice President at Frost & Sullivan.

Frost & Sullivan follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology combined with extensive research, in-depth interviews, analysis, and benchmarking to shortlist deserving companies in each category. With real-time performance indicators such as market share, revenue growth, customer acquisitions, product/service value, and technology innovation forming the backbone of the selection process, the winners represent the best of the best in their respective industries.

Award Title and Category Recipient Global & Regional Title

2021 Global Swappable Battery Electric Smartscooter Company of the Year Gogoro Inc. 2021 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence Services Company of the Year NEC Corporation 2021 Asia-Pacific Business Process Management Services Company of the Year Infosys BPM 2021 Asia-Pacific Clinical CRO Competitive Strategy Leadership Award George Clinical 2021 Asia-Pacific Crowd Analytics for Smart City Solutions Competitive Strategy Leadership Award Fusionex Group 2021 Asia-Pacific CRO Market Leadership Award CMIC Group 2021 Asia-Pacific Data Loss Prevention Company of the Year Forcepoint 2021 Asia-Pacific Managed Security Services Company of the Year NTT Ltd. 2021 Asia-Pacific Outcome-based Services for Critical Power and Cooling Customer Value Leadership Award Schneider Electric 2021 Asia-Pacific Secure Remote Access Company of the Year Pulse Secure (acquired by Ivanti) 2021 Asia-Pacific Third-party Enterprise Software Support Services Company of the Year Rimini Street Country Title

2021 Australia Managed Security Services Company of the Year Verizon 2021 Japan CRO Company of the Year CMIC Group 2021 Malaysia Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Company of the Year Webhelp 2021 Singapore Data Center Services Company of the Year Equinix 2021 South Korea Managed Security Services Company of the Year Samsung SDS 2021 Taiwan Managed Security Services Company of the Year CHT Security Co., Ltd. 2021 Thailand Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Company of the Year One to One Contacts PLC.

The one hour virtual awards ceremony will be live streamed on December 14, 2021, on YouTube.

To learn more about the awards and partnership opportunities for the 2022 awards, please visit www.apacbp-awards.com/. To schedule an interaction with a Frost & Sullivan spokesperson, please email Kala Mani.S. at kala.manis@frost.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Media Contact:

Kala Mani. S.

Email: kala.manis@frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

Related Links :

http://www.frost.com