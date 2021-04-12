HANGZHOU, China, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahua Technology, a world leading video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider, has been a frontrunner in the HD-over-Coax development in terms of resolution, intelligence and usability. As part of Dahua's core products for 2021, HDCVI 6.0 PLUS was released to address existing monitoring challenges and benefit both installers and end users.



Leading the Over-coax AI Evolution with Dahua HDCVI 6.0 PLUS

The popularity of 16:9 widescreen displays has caused substantial loss in image quality due to stretching of traditional 4:3 video output. To better fit common HD displays, the Dahua HDCVI 6.0 PLUS adopts Real 5MP, a leading technology in the HD-over-Coax market that offers a stunning 16:9 aspect ratio. It presents 5MP@25fps output and a large FOV, providing an enhanced visual experience and accurate recognition of targets.

Besides image distortion, users are also often faced with complex lighting conditions. To eliminate the need to manually adjust the camera settings just to optimize image performance, installers can utilize the Super Adapt technology of the Dahua HDCVI 6.0 PLUS. It recognizes whether the monitored scene is indoor, outdoor, or under wide dynamic range, and automatically adjusts the camera settings (e.g., brightness, color, contrast and white balance) to match the actual scene. This technology can significantly enhance the brightness of dark areas (for indoor scenarios) and help avoid overexposure due to intense lighting condition (for outdoor scenarios).

Moreover, the Dahua HDCVI 6.0 PLUS also boasts enhanced AI with its high-performance AI chip and advanced deep-learning algorithm. For instance, the Cooper-I Series is armed with Smart Motion Detection (SMD) Plus that can accurately recognize people and vehicles, and can effectively filter out false alarms caused by irrelevant objects. Together with Dahua HDCVI Three-in-One Camera (TiOC), SMD Plus offers interlinked siren and spotlight that can be turned on/off simultaneously through its one-click arming/disarming function to effectively deter intruders. It also supports AI search, AI coding, and recording of customized alarm audio tailored for different scenarios.

Equipped with advanced technologies such as Real 5MP, Super Adapt and enhanced AI, the Dahua HDCVI 6.0 PLUS is leading the over-coax AI evolution by providing effective solutions to existing monitoring issues and more value to its customers. Committed to its mission of "Enabling a safer society and smarter living", Dahua Technology will continue to focus on "Innovation, Quality and Service" to serve its partners and customers around the world.

