Leading Real Estate Platform Maiskaa Unveils In-Demand North Cyprus Properties For Sale

Maiskaa introduces a selection of highly sought-after properties in North Cyprus, offering a gateway to Mediterranean luxury and investment opportunities. More foreign buyers have turned to North Cyprus to secure a piece of paradise and elevate their investment portfolios.

—

Maiskaa, a leading real estate platform, unveiled the latest sought-after properties for sale in North Cyprus. As the demand for real estate in this picturesque region continues to rise, Maiskaa offers a comprehensive range of villas, apartments, townhouses, and investment opportunities tailored to foreign buyers' diverse needs.

North Cyprus has emerged as a hotspot for real estate investment, attracting global investors with its strategic location, natural beauty, and rising economy. With property prices soaring by 300% in 2023 and a tourism boom on the horizon, international investors and homebuyers see this as an opportunity to take advantage of the vibrant market of North Cyprus.

"More than ever, foreign investors are recognizing the tremendous potential that North Cyprus holds," a representative of Maiskaa said in a statement. "With its affordable property prices, favourable tax benefits, and promising market trends, North Cyprus offers a solid opportunity for those seeking both lifestyle and investment benefits."

Maiskaa has made headway as a full-service real estate platform that offers an extensive selection of properties and personalized support and guidance every step of the way. "Our team of multilingual estate and concierge agents are dedicated to providing clients with bespoke property evaluations, legal assistance, and unparalleled customer service," Maiskaa's representative added. "Our team, composed of top-rated real estate specialists, is committed to simplifying the process of foreign investment and relocation, allowing our clients to live their best beachside life with ease."

Gateway to international markets

North Cyprus' strategic location at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa has positioned it as a gateway to international markets, offering unparalleled connectivity and trade opportunities. Moreover, the country boasts a stable political environment and a robust legal framework that protects property rights, providing investors with peace of mind and confidence in their investments.

The real estate market in North Cyprus has witnessed a paradigm shift in recent years, driven by development projects, an infrastructure boom, and a growing emphasis on sustainable building efforts. As a result, the market for modern residential properties, especially in key areas like Kyrenia and Famagusta, has surged, creating lucrative opportunities for investors.

Investing in North Cyprus real estate not only offers the potential for substantial returns but also comes with huge tax benefits. From low property transfer fees to favourable capital gains tax rates, investors stand to reap the rewards of a tax-efficient investment environment. In addition, rental income generated from North Cyprus properties may be subject to advantageous tax treatment, making it an appealing option for those looking to diversify their investment portfolio.

"At Maiskaa, we are dedicated to helping our clients navigate the complexities of the North Cyprus real estate market," shares the Maiskaa representative. "Whether you're a seasoned investor or a first-time buyer, our experienced team is here to provide you with the expertise and resources needed to make informed decisions and achieve your real estate goals."

Exclusive portfolio of properties

Maiskaa has partnered with the most reputable and experienced agencies in North Cyprus. Through these collaborations, Maiskaa ensures its clients have access to the most coveted listings, including the top villas for sale in North Cyprus, catering to the diverse needs of investors, families, and holiday-home lovers. By leveraging its partners' expertise and extensive networks, Maiskaa provides access to premium properties that embody the essence of luxury living in North Cyprus.

These partnerships enhance Maiskaa's ability to offer an exclusive portfolio of properties and reinforce its reputation as a trusted authority in the North Cyprus real estate market. With a shared commitment to professionalism, integrity, and client satisfaction, Maiskaa and its partner agencies work together to meet the expectations of foreign buyers, delivering unparalleled service at every turn.

Foreign international buyers who want to explore properties for sale in North Cyprus may visit Maiskaa's website today at https://maiskaa.com/ to discover the best deals and sign up for exclusive market insights from the team of North Cyprus real estate experts.



