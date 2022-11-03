Leading Rural Women’s Advocate and Entrepreneur Dr Libby Roesner Empowers Rural and Regional Women to Thrive in Bestselling New Book

‘The Virtual Cooee’ Co-founder Dr Libby Roesner is passionate about the untapped skills in remote and regional Australia and opens up in Voices of Impact, Volume one.

Voices of Impact contributor Dr Libby Roesner wears many hats: agricultural scientist, rural women’s advocate and entrepreneur. She sees untapped skills, tenacity and creativity everywhere in remote and regional Australia and is passionate about thriving rural landscapes where women are valued and meaningfully engaged in the economic and social well-being of their communities.

“Women can have a huge impact on the well-being, health, population, and wealth of rural communities and, in turn, also improve the environment of these regions and the health of the planet as a whole,” Dr Roesner said.

Voices of Impact: Empowering Stories from Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs is a blueprint that empowers women to use their voice and share with others their visions and stories, which have the power to drive positive change.

Now based in Hervey Bay, the jewel of Queensland’s stunning Fraser Coast, Dr Roesner co-founded The Virtual Cooee, an online virtual assistant platform that connects rural and regional women with businesses needing remote support. The Virtual Cooee Hub is an online noticeboard where business owners can find and reach out to these skilled women and engage their services remotely.

“We all need to consider how we spend our money and ensure we buy local and particularly support rural, regional and remote women, so they stay and thrive in their local communities,” she said.

“I believe that this opportunity for women to be hired for their valued skills and contribute to their families’ incomes will encourage them to stay and continue their strong and caring influence on their communities and ecosystems.”

“Dr Libby is a visionary for women living and working in rural and remote Australia; sharing her passion and the work she does to support local communities is priceless. She is an advocate for women, and her contribution is a valuable, much-needed asset to Australia,” says Melanie Wood, founder of Voices of Impact Publishing which gives women a platform to be seen, heard, and understood while creating an impact.

Through Dr Libby’s journey, living in a remote rural community in Australia, she has recognised the need for women to thrive so they can positively influence their regions. “One way I have proudly supported rural women has been by co-founding a business specifically encouraging skilled rural women to offer their professional services online, and for businesses everywhere to support them by hiring these women to provide virtual assistant (or VA) services.” Says Dr Roesner.

The Virtual Cooee Hub provides an essential freelancing network which supports and empowers rural and regional women, enabling them to use their skills to offer their valued services to the world. To find out more about The Virtual Cooee Hub, visit the website: www.thevirtualcooee.com.au

