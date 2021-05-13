Leading Smart Lighting Brand Philips Hue Joins HKBN's Home Smart Solution Ecosystem

HONG KONG, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited ("HKBN") and Signify announced today a long-term collaboration, in which the popular smart lighting brand Philips Hue will join HKBN's Home Smart Solution Ecosystem. This exciting development further expands the range of options available to HKBN Home Smart Solution customers, as they can now control their Philips Hue smart lighting products through the HKBN Home App, and enjoy 24/7 remote support.

Manage smart appliances across different brands from a single App

HKBN's Home Smart Solution allows customers to personalise their smart home setup at a competitive pricing, free from costly renovations, while enjoying the ease of grouping different IoT smart appliances – even from different brands – into a single system easily managed by HKBN Home mobile app. Delivering on the promise that "smart living has never been easier", HKBN's Home Smart Solution Ecosystem offers a growing range of cloud-integrated, inter-compatible IoT appliances from multiple brands, including lighting, curtains, UV hot & cool purifying fans, smart peepholes, vacuum robots and more, featuring new joining brands Philips Hue, MOMAX, Gemini, SensePlus and UKGPro. With one-stop service covering installation* and 24/7 remote support, plus handy Cantonese voice control, HKBN's Home Smart Solution is the all-in-one solution for modern customers looking to effortless build their own smart home!

Scene presets, voice control and more

With the integration of Philips Hue into HKBN Home App, users can now control their Philips Hue smart lighting system – which include the brand's starter kit, smart bulbs, and light strips – from anywhere, in concert with a diverse range of smart appliances, lighting fixtures and curtains across different brands. By grouping Philips Hue smart lights into scenes or automation presets, HKBN Home users can create the perfect home theatre ambience of automatically dimmed lights, curtains closing, and a movie-ready TV via a simple voice command, "Hey Siri, movie time" in Cantonese. Users can also add a smart sensor to instantly switch on lights and air conditioning the moment they return home.

Timothy Mak, Group General Manager of Signify Hong Kong & Macau, says, "Launched in 2013 as Signify's longest-standing smart home lighting range, Philips Hue now is now used in over 1 million homes around the world. We're pleased to work with HKBN to deliver versatile smart lighting solutions, as well as quality and comfortable home living, for their extensive customer base. We also look forward to build wider integration with HKBN's extensive IoT network to expand our smart home business, bringing easy-to-use, personalised home lighting to more Hong Kong families."

Elinor Shiu, Co-Owner and CEO – Residential Solutions of HKBN, said, "We're thrilled to further enhance our Home Smart Solution Ecosystem through this latest collaboration with Philips Hue. We'll continue to actively explore fruitful partnerships with more manufacturers and brands to further the broaden the universality of our one-stop smart home ecosystem, to bring game-changing smart living for the benefit of our over 1 million residential consumers."

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit plus HKBN Home App



Ever-changing colours and tones for selection



16 million of colours instantly transform your home into the perfect venue for entertainment and leisure

instantly transform your home into the perfect venue for entertainment and leisure 50,000 shades of warm to cool white light put you into the right mood according to different moments of a day

HKBN Home Mobile App Smart Control



Out-of-home Remote Control allows you to control on/off, brightness or colours wirelessly with your mobile phone

allows you to control on/off, brightness or colours wirelessly with your mobile phone Auto On/Off Schedule lets you set automated control by schedule to turn on/off your lights per your daily habits

lets you set automated control by schedule to turn on/off your lights per your daily habits Create You Own Scene to control different smart devices as a group, for movie, wake up, sleep etc.

to control different smart devices as a group, for movie, wake up, sleep etc. Cantonese Voice Control over the status and brightness of your lights using a simple voice command

Includes a Hue Bridge, 3 Hue Bulbs, plus accessories.

Available at HK$68/mth (24-month contract)

For details, please visit https://www.hkbn.net/personal/broadband/en/hkbn-home.

*Professional-grade installation and service maintenance are available in designated service plans.

About Philips Hue

Philips Hue is the world leader in smart lighting. With its range of smart LED bulbs, light fixtures, lamps, sensors, and smart switches, Philips Hue brings smart lighting to everyday homes. The smart lighting system lets you set the mood with beautiful colours and light scenes, set up convenient timers and automations to help you feel safer in your surroundings, use the best light for your daily activities, and help make your life that much easier. For more information, please visit www.philipslighting.com.hk/philips-hue/.

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2020 sales of EUR 6.5 billion, we have approximately 38,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We achieved carbon neutrality in 2020, have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for four consecutive years and were named Industry Leader in 2017, 2018 and 2019. For more information, please visit www.signify.com/news.

About Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited

Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited is part of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"). Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Asian markets like Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia, the Group is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider. Through three core brands, Hong Kong Broadband Network, HKBNES and HKBN JOS, the Group offers comprehensive one-stop Information and Communications Technology ("ICT") solutions that include broadband, data connectivity, cloud and data centre, managed Wi-Fi, business continuity services, system integration, cybersecurity, mobile services, roaming solutions, digital solutions, voice and collaboration, stationery and supplies that are cumulative to our one-stop-shop offering of Transformation as a Service (TaaS) and OTT entertainment. HKBN's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers over 2.4 million residential homes and over 7,400 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live". The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310). For more information about Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited, please visit www.hkbn.net/en.

