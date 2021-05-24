Leading South African martech provider Everlytic expands into UK and Europe

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - African Media Agency - 24 May 2021 - Everlytic , South Africa's leading provider of an all-in-one platform for data-charged, automated, multi-channel messaging, launched its Channel Partnership Programme with the aim of partnering with like-minded businesses and agencies in the UK and Europe. The pioneering company, which has been ranked the fastest-growing tech company in SA and third fastest in Africa by Deloitte, is looking for channel partners which have existing, complementary relationships with customers who have a need for a targeted, automated digital messaging solution.





Everlytic is no stranger to the global market, already servicing international customers - but expansion has never been a focus until now. New channel partners would ideally include marketing agencies; consultancies with expertise in CRM; companies selling other similar solutions looking to round out their offering; as well as distributors, particularly data-focused marketing software and technology providers.





"We are looking to identify channel partners selling related solutions to clients who need to communicate with consumers across multiple direct channels, whether in bulk or through targeted automation. Our value proposition is simple: we share upwards of 20% of all qualifying monthly recurring receipts with partners, whilst we take care of the tech, support, service, billing, and our sales specialists sell with you," explained JD Engelbrecht, MD, Everlytic. "With this model, no restructuring or investment from partners is required; instead, we come on board as a trusted partner that enables you to grow your profits with very little effort and no risk."





Often referred to as 'the best-kept secret' in the SA technology industry, Everlytic has become the most chosen enterprise solution in its field, and the business has grown to employ over 80 talented employees. The company has a proven track record with customers that span industries and has become synonymous with excellent support, which stems from personal, transparent relationships with customers. When working with new channel partners located abroad, support will be provided by well-versed South African-based teams.





"We believe that our marketing and automation communication software solves customer pain points that are universal – and our bold approach to harnessing data to drive engagement and enable customers to create personalised, impactful content is widely applicable in markets around the world," added Engelbrecht. "Our customers have come to expect advanced functionality, customised solutions and a close working relationship, at a price point that makes it both affordable and sustainable. Customers very rarely leave us – we are strategic partners to our customers."





Having become the clear frontrunner in marketing and automation technology in South Africa, the natural next step for Everlytic is to seek forward-thinking channel partners across geographies.

About Everlytic

Everlytic is an all-in-one bulk email, text message, voice broadcasting, push notifications, and marketing automation software that sends billions of emails a year.





Everlytic customers are delighted with the effectiveness, ease of use, and support that its solutions and teams offer. Everlytic stands proud as a world-class South African messaging platform, recognised and endorsed by leading industry experts.





#Everlytic