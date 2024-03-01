Ashcroft Furniture Co. announced its nomination for the Home Furnishing Association Manufacturer of the Year award. This prestigious title is given to companies displaying excellence in the industry.

—

Ashcroft Furniture Co., a well-respected wholesale furniture supplier specializing in mid-century modern furniture and contemporary designs, is delighted to announce its nomination for the Home Furnishings Association’s (HFA) 2024 Manufacturer of the Year Award.

“The Home Furnishings Association’s Manufacturer of the Year Award recipients are nominated by industry peers and reflect a high level of excellence in the work that they do. These organizations are evaluated by an industry-diverse panel of judges based on innovation, customer experience, industry contributions, and more,” said Mark Schumacher, HFA CEO.

As a leading wholesale furniture supplier and the best dropshipping supplier in the USA, Ashcroft Furniture Co. distributes high-quality modern furniture to retailers, dropshippers, and interior designers. Ashcroft Furniture, a proud member of HFA, was previously named the number one furniture dropshipping supplier in the USA by Dropshipping.com.

Leading Texas furniture wholesaler, manufacturer, and importer Ashcroft Furniture Co. continues to set the bar high with its innovative approach to furniture dropshipping. Ashcroft Furniture, powered by Shopify Collective, vows to make USA Furniture Dropshipping effortless. Shopify Collective is an effortless new way for Shopify stores to connect and sell each other's products—all inside Shopify. Shopify Collective and Ashcroft Furniture help grow customer carts and boost profits by selling products imported from other Shopify stores—without buying inventory.

“You sell, we ship!” Ashcroft Furniture Co.Wholesale Director Michael Ford said.

Ashcroft Furniture welcomes Shopify furniture dropshippers, wholesalers, furniture showroom owners, interior designers, and others to join their wholesale and dropshipping program free, with no monthly fees or minimum order requirements. Ashcroft Furniture Co. is dedicated to transforming the furniture industry with its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

Customers can conveniently purchase Ashcroft Furniture Co.'s wide range of products online, including mid-century inspired decor, contemporary furniture designs, modern living room furniture, bedroom furniture sets, quality home furnishings, and office furniture solutions. Moreover, the company's products are also available through major retailers such as Wayfair, Home Depot, Cymax, Bed Bath and Beyond, Overstock, Amazon, and Houzz.

Ashcroft Furniture Co. has carved out a niche for itself by catering to the needs of customers living in apartments or smaller spaces. The company's showroom offers a range of sustainable furniture options and trendy home furnishings. In addition, the company accepts custom orders from real-estate developers and offers white-label and private furniture brands.

The team at Ashcroft Furniture Co. is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations and will continue to innovate and deliver excellence in the furniture industry. Their collection includes unique pieces from luxury furniture brands, reinforcing their position as the USA’s best dropshipping furniture supplier.

Ashcroft Furniture Co. invites Shopify store furniture dropshippers, wholesalers, furniture store owners, and interior designers to start selling with its experienced team. There are no monthly fees, minimum order, or experience needed. The company guarantees a seamless experience, high-quality products, fast fulfillment, and excellent customer service.

For more information about Ashcroft Furniture Co. and its products, visit the official website.



Contact Info:

Name: Michael Ford

Email: Send Email

Organization: Ashcroft Furniture Co.

Address: Sugar Land, Texas

Website: https://ashcroftfurniture.com/



