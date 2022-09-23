LEADING TRADE EVENT FOR GREEN TECHNOLOGIES AND ECO SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES ITS OFFICIAL SPONSORS

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA) and Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC), as the co-organiser, are delighted to announce their official sponsors for this year's International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM 2022). The event will take place from 12 to14 October 2022 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.



International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia 2022

Themed "Race Towards Net Zero: Fulfilling SDG and ESG Commitments", IGEM 2022 embraces Malaysia's aspiration to become a carbon-neutral nation by 2050 and supports the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and UNDP Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) agenda. Recognised as the world's leading trade event for green technologies and eco solutions, IGEM 2022 will feature over 300 booths. It is expected to attract 30,000 visitors and generate business prospects estimated at RM3 billion.

Ts. Shamsul Bahar Mohd Nor, Chief Executive Officer MGTC, said, "We created this platform for entrepreneurs and investors to form collaborations, establish business opportunities and showcase the latest innovations and technologies that will inspire impactful climate action across the region. It will also allow local industry players to expand their business potential in the ASEAN market with the participation of more than 30 countries. This year, we are honoured to receive the highest number of sponsors, namely Envision Digital (Platinum), Taiwan Excellence (Gold), UOB (Silver), and Malakoff (Bronze)."

According to Azaidi Mohd Lazim, Managing Director, Malaysia at Envision Digital, "We are pleased to support the decarbonisation journey of Malaysia and to be a platinum sponsor for this year's IGEM. We believe this event will bring multiple industries and the ecosystem together towards the goal of net zero."

"We are proud to be involved with this leading trade event for the second time. It is an opportunity for Taiwan Excellence to promote our identity, capabilities, and highest quality products from Taiwan and also to explore more on green technologies and eco solutions products," said Eva Peng, Director of Taiwan Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur.

IGEM is the leading platform to explore business in the green energy sector as the ASEAN market is rapidly growing, with increased participation every year from various industries, government agencies, and investors showcasing their latest innovations and financial and policy interventions.

It aligns with Malaysia's efforts and commitments to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. This physical event is to be held for three days. To explore more about green technology opportunities, please visit www.igem.my

About Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC)

Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) is an agency of the Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA) mandated to drive the country in the scope of Green Growth, Climate Change Mitigation and Green Lifestyle.

Three national policies, in particular, the National Green Technology Policy (NGTP), the National Climate Change Policy (NCCP) and the Green Technology Master Plan (GTMP), regulated MGTC's role as a catalyst for green economic growth.

MGTC's initiatives and programs provide specific details in achieving the long-term impact of the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to reduce greenhouse gas emission intensity by 45% based on Gross Domestic Product (GDP) compared to emission intensity in 2005 by 2030, increasing the GDP rate from green technology of RM100 Billion and the generation of 230,000 green jobs.