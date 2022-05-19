Leading travel provider Trip.com Group publishes its 2021 annual ESG Report

The global one-stop travel provider outlines its achievements in creating a more sustainable future for society over the last year

SHANGHAI, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group has released its 2021 annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, highlighting stronger, more resilient sustainability practices across the business over the past year.

The ESG report also outlines Trip.com Group's roadmap for success in 2022, with a focus on greater opportunities to put sustainability into action, creating a more sustainable future for the global travel ecosystem.

During the last year, the Group has joined the UN Global Compact, aligning its strategies and operations with UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

A founding partner of sustainable travel coalition, Travalyst, Trip.com Group works with leading travel peers to develop sustainable travel initiatives to bring industry-wide change. The Group has also continued to champion the fight against the illegal wildlife trade.

This is in addition to pursuing its '3Rs' strategy of reducing waste, reusing and recycling resources, as well as adopting green operations across the business.

Jane Sun, Trip.com Group CEO, said: "Our commitment to sustainability, social issues and creating a stronger, more resilient business made several important strides over the course of the last year.

"As a crucial part of our Group mission, our newly-created ESG Committee plays a vital role in enabling the business to embrace innovative and effective corporate governance practices.

"We are proud of the progress we have made in integrating these practices into our daily business operations to date.

"We now look forward to continuing to build upon these achievements throughout 2022, and help to shape a more sustainable future for our society."

Other key 2021 ESG achievements for the Group include:

Donating 680 oxygen concentrators, worth more than $330,000 to India , Sri Lanka and Indonesia to support the fight against COVID-19

to , and to support the fight against COVID-19 Donating more than 3,000 attraction passes and room nights through the 'Pay It Forward' campaign in Singapore , providing leisure and holiday opportunities to people from disadvantaged backgrounds

, providing leisure and holiday opportunities to people from disadvantaged backgrounds Investing almost $150 million empowering 100 vacation villages in rural destinations with the building of eight of ten planned country retreats as part of its Rural Revitalisation Plan

empowering 100 vacation villages in rural destinations with the building of eight of ten planned country retreats as part of its Rural Revitalisation Plan Providing more than 2,800 professional development classes to staff through the Trip Growth Academy.

Within the work environment, the Trip.com Group also reports significant ESG successes and enhancements to its operations, including:

The roll out of a flexible hybrid work model enabling employees the choice of working remotely and supporting employee wellness .

Maintaining an equal workplace which is home to a 50% female workforce, 43% of which hold mid-level management positions and 30% at executive level.

Awarded the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) Award for providing a Gender-inclusive Workplace by UN Women China.

Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups around the globe, and has over 20 years' expertise in enhancing the experience of leisure and business travellers in China and around the world.

Read Trip.com Group's 2021 ESG report in full here.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com

