Leading visionary AI Leaders to convene in Indonesia to explore the potential of AI and RPA

JAKARTA, Jun 5, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The 34th global edition of World AI & RPA Show, supported by Kolaborasi Riset dan Inovasi industri Kecerdasan Artifisial (KORIKA) & Indonesia AI Society (IAIS), is taking place on 8 - 9 June 2022 at JW Marriott, Jakarta.



Government & future-tech leaders are coming together to explore future the National AI Strategy Framework, which aims to tie together many of the country's digital initiatives and maps closely to Vision Indonesia 2045, which is a step closer to shaping the future of Indonesia.



The event will focus on AI and RPA as the "Next Hotspot in Jakarta's Innovation Ecosystem", adoption of AI in companies to make businesses more productive, leveraging at the forefront of the Indonesian AI and RPA movement and rise as the region's leading platform to bring together tech leaders, entrepreneurs, experts and government decision-makers to exchange ideas, share insights and build collaborations.



"AI empower Indonesia's vision as one of the largest economy in the world by 2045. The Digital Transformation and Innovation ecosystem are the main drivers to achieve this goal," says Prof. Dr. Hammam Riza, Principal Expert, National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) President of KORIKA, Indonesia.



The show will provide informative keynotes, technological use cases, panel discussions, product showcase, and more. It will also include top AI and RPA solution architects demonstrating the most-recent breakthroughs in the AI and RPA space, with delegates able to address their concerns.



The show will feature a ground-breaking collaboration of experts such as:

- Prof. Dr. Hammam Riza, Principal Expert, National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) President of KORIKA, Indonesia;

- Dr. Eng. Hary Budiarto; Chairman of Research and Talent Development Agency, Ministry of ICT, Indonesia;

- Bambang Dwi Anggono, Director of e-Government, Department of Communications and Informatics, Republic of Indonesia, Indonesia;

- Setiaji, Chief of Digital Transformation Office, Minister of Health of The Republic of Indonesia;

- Dr. Lukas, Co-founder and Chairperson, Indonesia AI Society;

- Suganthi Shivkumar; Vice President - Asia, Alteryx;

- Indra Hidayatullah, Data Management & Analytics Division Head, PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk;

- Kevin Lim, Regional Vice President, SEATH Dataiku Singapore;

- Katrina Briedis; Sr. Product Marketing Manager, APAC, Denodo, Australia;

- Satchit Joglekar; Regional Director, ASEAN Emerging Markets, Snowflake Singapore;

- Benedikta Satya; Country Director, Searce, Indonesia;

- Tauhid Abddul Jalil; Principal Consultant, Southeast Asia, Laiye;

- Jean-marc Provost; Director Digital and Conversational AI, Genesys, Singapore;

- Prof. Dr. Ir. Arwin Sumari; Senior Officer, Indonesian Air Force, Adjunct Professor, Politeknik Negeri Malang Indonesia and more.



"For the upcoming edition of World AI & RPA Show - Jakarta, Indonesia is reinventing its economies, and the key to successfully harnessing the power of AI and RPA is to foster an innovative culture. AI is enabling Indonesia to become a prominent player in both regional and global markets, and this conference provides a great opportunity for AI and RPA thought leaders and enterprises to exchange ideas, build partnerships, and collaborate towards a shared vision," says Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon.



The 34th global editions of World AI & RPA Show is officially supported by KORIKA, IAIS; & officially sponsored by:

- Lead Sponsor - Dataiku | iZeno;

- Gold Sponsors- Denodo, Alteryx, Searce & Snowflake;

- Silver Sponsors- Laiye & Genesys | Phincon;

- Bronze Sponsor - Darktrace

- Official Media Partners - The Jakarta Post & PR Newswire, a Cision company.



About World AI & RPA Show



World AI Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world. It connects top AI experts, enterprises, government representatives, data scientists, technology leaders, startups, investors, researchers, academicians, and global AI innovators - to discuss the impact of AI on commercial applications and the revolutionary ways it can transform businesses and government functions.



About Trescon



Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provide a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments and individuals. Trescon is specialized in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, roadshows, expos, demand generation, investor connect and consulting services.



For more information visit:



For further details about the announcement, please contact: Jagriti Jaiswal, Marketing Lead, Trescon,



Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com JAKARTA, Jun 5, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The 34th global edition of World AI & RPA Show, supported by Kolaborasi Riset dan Inovasi industri Kecerdasan Artifisial (KORIKA) & Indonesia AI Society (IAIS), is taking place on 8 - 9 June 2022 at JW Marriott, Jakarta.Government & future-tech leaders are coming together to explore future the National AI Strategy Framework, which aims to tie together many of the country's digital initiatives and maps closely to Vision Indonesia 2045, which is a step closer to shaping the future of Indonesia.The event will focus on AI and RPA as the "Next Hotspot in Jakarta's Innovation Ecosystem", adoption of AI in companies to make businesses more productive, leveraging at the forefront of the Indonesian AI and RPA movement and rise as the region's leading platform to bring together tech leaders, entrepreneurs, experts and government decision-makers to exchange ideas, share insights and build collaborations."AI empower Indonesia's vision as one of the largest economy in the world by 2045. The Digital Transformation and Innovation ecosystem are the main drivers to achieve this goal," says Prof. Dr. Hammam Riza, Principal Expert, National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) President of KORIKA, Indonesia.The show will provide informative keynotes, technological use cases, panel discussions, product showcase, and more. It will also include top AI and RPA solution architects demonstrating the most-recent breakthroughs in the AI and RPA space, with delegates able to address their concerns.The show will feature a ground-breaking collaboration of experts such as:- Prof. Dr. Hammam Riza, Principal Expert, National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) President of KORIKA, Indonesia;- Dr. Eng. Hary Budiarto; Chairman of Research and Talent Development Agency, Ministry of ICT, Indonesia;- Bambang Dwi Anggono, Director of e-Government, Department of Communications and Informatics, Republic of Indonesia, Indonesia;- Setiaji, Chief of Digital Transformation Office, Minister of Health of The Republic of Indonesia;- Dr. Lukas, Co-founder and Chairperson, Indonesia AI Society;- Suganthi Shivkumar; Vice President - Asia, Alteryx;- Indra Hidayatullah, Data Management & Analytics Division Head, PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk;- Kevin Lim, Regional Vice President, SEATH Dataiku Singapore;- Katrina Briedis; Sr. Product Marketing Manager, APAC, Denodo, Australia;- Satchit Joglekar; Regional Director, ASEAN Emerging Markets, Snowflake Singapore;- Benedikta Satya; Country Director, Searce, Indonesia;- Tauhid Abddul Jalil; Principal Consultant, Southeast Asia, Laiye;- Jean-marc Provost; Director Digital and Conversational AI, Genesys, Singapore;- Prof. Dr. Ir. Arwin Sumari; Senior Officer, Indonesian Air Force, Adjunct Professor, Politeknik Negeri Malang Indonesia and more."For the upcoming edition of World AI & RPA Show - Jakarta, Indonesia is reinventing its economies, and the key to successfully harnessing the power of AI and RPA is to foster an innovative culture. AI is enabling Indonesia to become a prominent player in both regional and global markets, and this conference provides a great opportunity for AI and RPA thought leaders and enterprises to exchange ideas, build partnerships, and collaborate towards a shared vision," says Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon.The 34th global editions of World AI & RPA Show is officially supported by KORIKA, IAIS; & officially sponsored by:- Lead Sponsor - Dataiku | iZeno;- Gold Sponsors- Denodo, Alteryx, Searce & Snowflake;- Silver Sponsors- Laiye & Genesys | Phincon;- Bronze Sponsor - Darktrace- Official Media Partners - The Jakarta Post & PR Newswire, a Cision company.About World AI & RPA ShowWorld AI Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world. It connects top AI experts, enterprises, government representatives, data scientists, technology leaders, startups, investors, researchers, academicians, and global AI innovators - to discuss the impact of AI on commercial applications and the revolutionary ways it can transform businesses and government functions.About TresconTrescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provide a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments and individuals. Trescon is specialized in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, roadshows, expos, demand generation, investor connect and consulting services.For more information visit: https://tresconglobal.com/conferences/ai/jakarta/ For further details about the announcement, please contact: Jagriti Jaiswal, Marketing Lead, Trescon, media@tresconglobal.com Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com