Leading Wellness Coach Alana Mills Empowers Women to Find Their Own Power from Within for Long Lasting Change in Best Selling New Book, Voices of Impact.

Voices of Impact, Vol. 3 contributor Alana Mills is driven to empower women to be all that they are destined to be.

In the best-selling new book, Voices of Impact, Vol. 3 Empowering Stories From Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs, contributor Alana Mills invites readers to get up and fix their metaphorical ‘crooked crown’ so they are empowered to live the flourishing, purpose filled life they always dreamed of.

Springboarding off the timeless tale of Cinderella, accredited wellness coach Alana’s insightful story navigates life's ups and downs, from childhood dreams, purpose, grief, being of service to others to divorce. The journey culminates in eventually finding the joy and purpose she was searching for all along. It’s through these experiences that her business, ‘Voice of Power' was created; a platform that transforms women's lives through the power of self-belief and knowledge.

Alana’s contribution to Voices of Impact, Vol. 3 Empowering Stories From Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs, is a timely and transformative story that will resonate with women seeking to cultivate a deeper understanding of themselves and unlock their innate potential. As Alana states, “They come to me with a metaphorically ‘crooked crown’. My purpose is to journey with them, to impart to them the tools, the knowledge ~ to bring out the power they possess deep within to straighten the crown.”

Read Alana’s powerful story and others in Voices of Impact, Vol. 3 Empowering Stories From Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs, which is out now through Voices Of Impact Publishing. Voices of Impact, Vol. 3 Empowering Stories From Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs follows on from the bestselling Vol 1 and Vol 2 to showcase inspiring stories from entrepreneurial and visionary women who through their personal journeys of transformation have risen up with powerful intention to create a purposeful impact.



About the Author

Alana Mills is an Accredited Wellness Coach, a Nutrition coach and Fitness professional. With over 20 years’ experience in the wellness and fitness sectors she cites her greatest achievement as mother of 3 beautiful daughters. She loves blogging, reading and running! She lives in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

