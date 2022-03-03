LeanIX and CAST Announce Strategic Partnership

Faster and safer cloud migrations enabled through close technical integration

PARIS, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CAST, the pioneer and category leader in Software Intelligence , and LeanIX, whose Continuous Transformation Platform® provides companies with a range of SaaS solutions focused on Enterprise Architecture Management (EAM), SaaS Management (SMP) and Value Stream Management (VSM), today announced a strategic partnership aimed at supporting enterprise customers involved in migrating and modernizing applications to the cloud.

The combination of data captured by LeanIX EAM and source code insights provided by CAST Highlight enables clients to make more informed cloud transformation decisions, develop effective software strategies, and ultimately move their applications to the cloud faster and safer. The advanced integration of CAST Highlight with the LeanIX Enterprise Architecture Management (EAM) solution gives enterprise architects easy access to this critical data. Using the CAST Connector, LeanIX customers can add CAST Highlight software intelligence insights to LeanIX workspaces and pull CAST's world-class application insights directly into LeanIX Fact Sheets.

"CAST is delighted to partner with LeanIX on this integration," said Vincent Delaroche, Chairman and CEO at CAST. "Enterprise architects play a key role in driving business transformation. We believe that the integration of LeanIX EAM and CAST Highlight gives them an augmented view of their application portfolios for easier, faster and safer cloud migration planning and execution."

"The application analytics capabilities offered by CAST are unparalleled," said André Christ, CEO and co-founder at LeanIX. "The intelligence from CAST Highlight is a critical supplement to the IT landscape data in our EAM tool. I'm thrilled to offer this new capability to our customers."

This integration helps enterprise architects plan cloud migrations with more confidence by automatically analyzing application source code to assess cloud readiness, prioritize applications for modernization, and identify cloud migration blockers that need to be removed from application source code. The integration also extends to other use cases such as controlling open source risk and enabling smarter M&A technology due diligence.

About LeanIX

LeanIX's Continuous Transformation Platform® is trusted by Corporate IT and Product IT to achieve comprehensive visibility and superior governance. Global customers organize, plan and manage IT landscapes with LeanIX's automated and data-driven approach. Offering SaaS for Enterprise Architecture Management, SaaS Management, and Value Stream Management, LeanIX helps organizations make sound decisions and accelerate transformation journeys. LeanIX has hundreds of customers globally, including Adidas, Atlassian, Bosch, Dropbox, Santander or Workday. The company is headquartered in Bonn, Germany, with offices in Boston, Hyderabad and around the world. Visit LeanIX.net or contact Jeremy Douglas (leanix@catapultpr-ir.com).

About CAST

CAST is the pioneer and category leader in Software Intelligence , providing insight into the structural condition of software assets. CAST technology is renowned as the most accurate "MRI for Software," which delivers actionable insights into software composition, architectures, database structures, critical flaws, quality grades, cloud readiness levels and work effort metrics. It is used globally by thousands of forward-looking digital leaders to make objective decisions, accelerate modernization, and raise the security and resiliency of mission critical software. Visit castsoftware.com or contact Stephanie Watkins ( s.watkins@castsoftware.com) .

