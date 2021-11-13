LeanIX Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of the 2021 Gartner(R) Magic Quadrant(TM) for Enterprise Architecture Tools

Evaluation based on completeness of vision and ability to execute

BONN, Germany and BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeanIX ( https://www.leanix.net/ ), the platform to plan and manage continuous transformation across the enterprise, today announced that Gartner has positioned the company in the Leaders quadrant of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools.*

"As we work to continuously optimize the IT landscape at Bosch, LeanIX plays a key role," said Markus Haeberle, Head of Enterprise Architecture Management at Bosch. "LeanIX not only serves to strengthen collaboration between our business units and accelerate efficient reuse of IT resources, but their solutions also help us plan and prepare for the future."

LeanIX Enterprise Architecture Management (EAM) enables companies across the world to plan, manage and transform their IT landscapes. By addressing a range of critical use cases – Business Capability Planning, Application Portfolio Management, Technology Risk Management, Application Modernization, Cloud Migration, and Post-Merger IT Integration – LeanIX makes it possible for leading organizations to design, build and maintain an enterprise architecture that is aligned with strategic business priorities and capable of adapting to emerging market demands.

"We believe being positioned in the Leaders quadrant by Gartner is a milestone that confirms our core vision and strategy: To help our customers continuously transform their business by turning data-driven IT decision-making and insights into a competitive advantage," said LeanIX CEO and co-founder, André Christ. "We will continue to build on what we have achieved so far, bringing together Enterprise Architecture Management, SaaS Management and Value Stream Management to create a platform that empowers businesses, allowing them to achieve success today while driving innovation for the future."

A complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools report is available to access from LeanIX at https://www.leanix.net/en/download/gartner-magic-quadrant-2021

*Gartner, "2021 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools," by Gilbert van der Heiden, Akshay Jhawar and Nolan Hart, 9 November 2021.

About LeanIX

LeanIX's Continuous Transformation Platform® is trusted by Corporate IT and Product IT to achieve comprehensive visibility and superior governance. Global customers organize, plan and manage IT landscapes with LeanIX's automated and data-driven approach. Offering Enterprise Architecture Management, SaaS Management, and Value Stream Management, LeanIX helps organizations make sound decisions and accelerate transformation journeys. LeanIX has hundreds of customers globally, including Adidas, Atlassian, Bosch, Dropbox, Santander and Workday. The company is headquartered in Bonn, Germany, with offices in Boston, San Francisco and around the world.

