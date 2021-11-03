LeanIX Presents New Value Stream Management Solution to Help Customers Build Reliable Digital Products Faster

As one of the first SaaS vendors to enter Value Stream Management market aims to streamline operations for engineering managers, DevOps teams, and product IT by reconciling business needs with technology solutions

BONN, Germany and BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeanIX ( https://www.leanix.net/ ), the platform to plan and manage the Continuous Transformation journey, today announced LeanIX Value Stream Management (VSM). As the de facto standard for managing technology landscapes, LeanIX adds VSM capabilities to its platform to connect code to business outcomes by establishing end-to-end visibility into software delivery performance.

LeanIX VSM is purpose-built for modern software development organizations by offering numerous features, capabilities, and integrations. It can provide software delivery teams the insight to make data-driven decisions to help increase productivity through knowledge-sharing and improved collaboration. The company's vision for VSM is to help software organizations eliminate waste based on real-time flow metrics, measuring business outcomes, and streamlining governance.

Learn more about LeanIX Value Stream Management at: https://www.leanix.net/en/products/value-stream-management

According to The State of Value Stream Management Report 2021 report published by the VSM Consortium, "Whilst organizations continually strive to focus on business outcomes, few are using the technology available to make this easy. The survey indicates 36% of respondents are still manually connecting flow data to understand how it connects to business results, and of the 44% who are automating this task, only 8% are using a purpose-built value stream management platform (VSMP). Additionally, only 16% are in the implementation phase.

"We must enable engineering leaders, DevOps teams and Product IT to speak a common language," said André Christ, co-founder and CEO of LeanIX. "As DevOps initiatives add to the complexity of different toolsets, cross-functional processes, and new ways of working, software teams struggle to measure real value to the business. In order to reconcile the needs of engineering teams and IT leadership, LeanIX VSM connects knowledge and flow processes to improve the reliability of software, allocate resources more effectively, and make decisions more confidently across the organization."

As an evolution of the company's Cloud and Microservice Intelligence solutions, LeanIX VSM includes a new integration set. These integrations expand its cataloging services and can connect additional source data from disconnected teams, tools, and environments. Within one holistic solution that provides a variety of dashboards, reports and catalogs, teams can also surface bottlenecks that exist in engineering pipelines but also in public cloud and cloud-native instances (AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, etc.).

"Navigating software artifacts and services to measure value streams is a huge challenge, but the time is now for software organizations to aggregate broad views into specific data that helps remove the 'gut feel' problem of decision-making," continued Christ. "As engineering, DevOps, and Product IT leaders make flow information visible across the organization, the more data is readily available for understanding which tools and processes are delivering value, and which aren't. With LeanIX VSM, we enable this proactive approach and can help measure key performance indicators over time and create actionable insights for the future."

Learn more about LeanIX Value Stream Management during a webinar on November 10, 2021 at 5PM CET / 11AM EST. Register for free at: https://info.leanix.net/webinar-leanix-value-stream-management

About LeanIX

LeanIX's Continuous Transformation Platform® is trusted by Corporate IT and Product IT to achieve comprehensive visibility and superior governance. Global customers organize, plan and manage IT landscapes with LeanIX's automated and data-driven approach. Offering Enterprise Architecture, SaaS Management, and Value Stream Management, LeanIX helps organizations make sound decisions and accelerate transformation journeys. LeanIX has hundreds of customers globally, including Adidas, Atlassian, Bosch, Dropbox, Santander and Workday. The company is headquartered in Bonn, Germany, with offices in Boston, San Francisco and around the world.

