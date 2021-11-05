Learn to Cook People's Favorite K-Food Dishes in K-Dramas

Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation Launches an Online Cooking Class

SEOUL, South Korea and BANGKOK, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Agro Trade Fisheries & Food Corporation (aT) will host an online cooking class for consumers based in Thailand on November 10, 2021 called 'K-Food Fair Live On'. In the event, participants will learn to cook various dishes featured in K-dramas - such as 'Squid Game' and 'Itaewon Class' - that are gaining popularity worldwide in global OTT channels.



K-FOOD FAIR LIVEON

The cooking show will be hosted by Chef Michal, a chef well-known and loved for his features in JTBC's 'Chef & My Fridge', SBS's 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2', and many more television appearances. The event will be MC'ed by Prae, a popular Youtuber also known as GOT7's BamBam's cousin.

The recipes for the event are developed by Chef Michal, who although is a foreigner, has lived in South Korea for a long duration and has developed a good understanding of Korean foods and ingredients. He has targeted the Thai audience by developing dishes that would suit the Thai palette. The event will have one learn how to make 'kimchi pad thai', a localized menu using kimchi, a staple K-Food. One will also be able to learn how to make 'tteokbokki', a great dish to be introduced to the Korean 'gochujang' and a 'shine muscat ade', a drink apt for Thailand's hot weather.

'K-Food Fair Live On' will be held through the video conferencing platform Zoom. One will be able to register for a possible spot in the live event through the aT Thailand branch's Facebook page until November 7th 2021. Out of the applicants, 50 will be selected to partake in the event and given a kit containing ingredients needed for the class. Along with the cooking class will be additional events where prizes are given to those who try the recipes on their own and upload a photo and or video on their social media platforms. If one is interested in Korean food and Hallyu, or is looking to learn a fun, creative recipe, it is a must that one signs up.