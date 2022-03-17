Learn The Lingua Franca of The World - Cambridge Assessment English Encourages Learners to Attend Cambridge English Qualifications

Mastering the lingua franca of the world and becoming a global citizen

Imagine a world without language. Apart from being one full of grunts and growls, this world would also be filled with misunderstandings, and history has proven that the smallest misunderstandings could lead to dire consequences.

Today's world is indeed one where English has become the lingua franca, but alas, communications that are not succinct enough lead to the common misunderstandings. These issues continue to be prevalent because the English language is easy to learn but difficult to master.

Today, over 75% of employers around the world feel that English is significant in their organisation. The annual Quacquarelli Symonds Global Employee Survey revealed not only that, but that 98.5% of employers assess their prospects' English language abilities during the recruitment process. Similarly, employers see English as extremely important and many have been known to reward employees with good English language skills with higher starting salaries, faster progression through job grades and higher salary increases.

The question of credibility then arises – how does one showcase a good grasp of the English language?

Enter Cambridge English Qualifications by Cambridge Assessment English. Every learner is tested based on four basic language skills: reading, writing, listening and speaking – all of which are built into Cambridge English Qualifications and examinations. By mastering these skills, learners are able to understand and socialise with the world to an effective degree.

With the proficiency and mastery of the language, learners are even able to knock down barriers including cultural ones.

Cambridge English Qualifications and examinations are aligned to the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR), an international framework of seven levels, used all over the world. In a nutshell, this means that there are numerous examinations for every level of learner, every step of the way – from those in primary school, all the way up to professionals in the working world. Through Cambridge English Qualifications and examinations, the journey from Pre A1 Starters to C2 Proficiency is a seamless one. As language learning can be a long process, it is important to have regular milestones to aim for and the examinations and tests from Cambridge Assessment English provide just that.

A lot of emphasis are also put in using cutting edge technological innovations which can support both learners and educators and add value to language assessments. Cambridge Assessment English's world-leading examinations and tests are available online and recently, a fully online test known as 'Liguaskill' is introduced. Liguaskill is an online test for businesses and higher education institutions that need fast, reliable indication of a person's level of English. Cambridge Assessment English has a wide range of online learning and teaching resources that make education engaging and fun.

In short, the Cambridge English Qualifications by Cambridge Assessment English can be seen as the benchmark to showcase a mastery of the English Language. With a qualification from this establishment in hand, learners are one step closer to becoming a citizen of the world.

