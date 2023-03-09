From Learning Difficulties, to Becoming An International Best-Selling Author, Rachael Cannot Be Stopped

Australian Bowen Therapist and author Rachael shares her inspirational message of hope and empowerment to women through her chapter in the best-selling book Unstoppable. Her own struggles with learning difficulties and physical well-being inspired her to help other women.

Rachael Hall, a successful Bowen Therapist, is thrilled to share her inspirational story of overcoming learning difficulties and healing women of all ages through her chapter in the Best-Selling book, "Unstoppable". Rachael's chapter focuses on finding one's "why," pursuing happiness and working on oneself to achieve success.

When asked what made her want to become an author in Unstoppable, Rachael said, "I wanted to share my story and inspire others that with a clear goal and a plan in place, you can achieve anything, even with learning difficulties. I also wanted to help women of all ages and walks of life to heal and to let them know they are not alone."

The book, “Unstoppable”, hit “Best Seller” status within hours of its release and achieved the Number 1 spot in 28 categories globally.

Rachael admits feeling nervous at the start of her journey as a best-selling author, but she is now grateful for the opportunity to inspire others. Her chapter aims to reach women struggling with the feelings of not being good enough, working hard and getting nowhere, and women with learning difficulties, just like Rachael herself.

As a Bowen therapist, Rachael's mission is to help women improve their physical and emotional well-being. She specializes in helping women who suffer from pain and past traumas. Her goal is to reach as many women as possible. "Every day I work with women who struggle with their physical well-being from sore backs, legs and body aches I also work with women who can also be holding onto past trauma in their bodies. I have a mission to help as many women as possible, with my hands, heart and ears."

Rachael's ultimate goal is to inspire women to become unstoppable by believing in themselves and letting go of past traumas. When asked for one tip for women to become unstoppable, Rachael said, "Make your why clear. Why are you doing what you do?". It is this strategy that has helped Rachael to remain focused and to keep going when times were challenging.

Rachael has a vision to inspire women to chase their vision, their goals their dreams, despite their perceived limitations. She knows that through her example, she is showing women what is possible.

It is through her healing work and helping women to break down patterns of thinking and passed programming, that Rachael knows she can help more and more women.

Rachael Hall is indeed, Unstoppable.

