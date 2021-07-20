Learning & Teaching Expo (LTE) Online: Futures of Education in the Post-Pandemic World

Unveil LTE Online for Actualising Future Ready Education

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 20 July 2021 - To the education community, the global pandemic has brought both challenges and opportunities to accelerate educational transformation and innovation. In the OECD's (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) research conducted at the end of last year, teachers reported an increased desire for more professional development via both online and face-to-face training, citing the need to equip themselves with the skills to embrace the new normal in education and the new opportunities for 21st century learning and teaching.

The organisers of the Learning & Teaching Expo (LTE) , Bailey Communications HK and Hong Kong Education City (EdCity) , have previously announced that in addition to the 11th edition of the LTE taking place from 8 to 10 December 2021, 'LTE Online ' will be held from 20 to 23 July 2021 . This brand new virtual event aims to address the demand for more teacher professional development, giving momentum for all stakeholders to keep abreast of the latest educational trends.





Brand new contents specially produced for teaching professionals

LTE Online will feature 13 live Main Stage Presentations and 40+ pre-recorded seminar programmes by leading academics and scholars from Hong Kong and overseas, including Prof essor Cheng Kai Ming, SBS, JP (Emeritus Professor, The University of Hong Kong), Professor Chiu Chi Yue (Dean, Social Science; Choh-Ming Li Professor of Psychology, The Chinese University of Hong Kong), Dr Ho Yuk Fan, Esther (Project Convenor, Jockey Club Project Well-being), Dr Eyal Doron (Researcher; Best-Selling Author; Corporate Lecturer), Mr Larry Nelson (Asia Regional Business Leader, Education; General Manager, Microsoft Asia), Professor Meng Mei Ling, Helen (Co-Principal Investigator and Head of Curriculum Development Team, CUHK Jockey Club AI for the Future Project), Professor Hau Kit Tai, BBS, MH, JP (Choh-Ming Li Professor of Educational Psychology, The Chinese University of Hong Kong), and many more.

Mr Victor Cheng, Executive Director of EdCity , said, 'The pandemic has brought forward unprecedented challenges and opportunities to the education community, and teachers' demand for professional development (PD) has subsequently surged, especially in the field of information technology, as school management and teachers increasingly realise its importance in supporting digital transformation and paving the way for blended learning so as to keep education going in any situations. Throughout its 10 editions, LTE has developed hundreds of rich, high-quality PD resources. This year, the brand new 'LTE Online' is launched, offering convenient means for teachers to explore different PD areas and gain insights from renowned education experts and experienced educators through its online platform before the summer holidays. Teachers can not only gain insights timely and easily to better their teaching in the coming school year and claim CPD hours, but also empower themselves for actualising future ready education.'

The presentations and seminar programmes will cover diverse issues – from transformation in education triggered by the pandemic to reshaping 21st century education. Topics include New Normal in Education during and after COVID-19, Computational Thinking, STEM / Maker, Flipped Learning, Special Educational Needs, Blended Learning, Early Childhood Education, Assessment and Data, AI Education, Reading Literacy, Gamified Learning, as well as Well-Being and Social Emotional Learning.

In response to the ongoing pandemic and technology-driven transformation in global education, the virtual expo will also feature more than 300 booths , showcasing a wide range of selected innovative educational resources which echo the themes of LTE Online.

Mr Stuart Bailey, Founder and CEO of Bailey Communications, said, 'This virtual expo aims to provide comprehensive support to schools for overcoming challenges and seizing opportunities in the new normal of education. It is expected that the exciting exhibition and programme will attract hundreds of educators joining this event in the education sector.'

The LTE Online programmes and exhibit products are parts of highlights of LTE 2021, which will be held at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in December. LTE 2021 will cover more key topical issues in education and futures of education in the post-pandemic world via hundreds of seminars, open lessons, workshops and other face-to-face activities, continuing to provide a regional platform for all stakeholders to gather, exchange ideas and insights, and actualise future ready education together.

For details of LTE Online, please visit: https://lteonline.edcity.hk/en/

About Hong Kong Education City

Hong Kong Education City (EdCity) provides a one-stop professional education portal (EdCity.hk ) with information, resources, interactive communities and online services. With the vision of 'Actualising Future Ready Education', EdCity continuously develops and introduces new services in the last 20 years, and endeavours to promote and support all schools in Hong Kong to adopt eLearning and innovative education.

About Bailey Communications Hong Kong

Bailey Communications HK is a full service professional exhibition and event organiser based in Hong Kong. The focus of Bailey Communications HK is on developing quality events for both buyers and sellers. With a focus on how technology can assist in matching buyers and sellers so that real business objectives are met; Bailey Communications HK build smart events designed for the future.





