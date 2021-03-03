LeddarTech Brings Together Industry Experts to Discuss the Effect of COVID-19 on Smart City Strategies at MOVE America Virtual 2021 From March 17-18

QUEBEC CITY, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech®, a global leader in Level 1-5 ADAS and AD sensing technology, is pleased to announce participation at MOVE America 2021 as the Gold Roundtable Sponsor. MOVE America Virtual 2021, focused on autonomous mobility and automotive technology, is certain to be one of the most informative events to date in 2021 and attracts professionals and companies that are redefining the transport technology industry.



As a roundtable sponsor, LeddarTech will be hosting an engaging, interactive presentation entitled “AD Technology Continues to Accelerate Despite COVID-19. How Is This Acceleration and the Pandemic Affecting Smart City Strategies?” on March 17 at 11:20 a.m., PST. Featured guest speakers on the roundtable include Daniel Sisco, Senior Director – Automotive Systems at Renesas, Pierre Lefevre, CTO of COAST Autonomous, Pierre Olivier, CTO of LeddarTech, Eric Hoarau, Senior Director of Technology & Business Development at Flex, and more. This roundtable will explore the post-COVID 19 Smart City road map and how it may drive economic growth and the challenges and dependencies that need to be defined and refined to support these initiatives’ advancement, including 5G, legislation infrastructure, and citizen adoption.

LeddarTech will host a virtual booth for the duration of the event, showcasing their comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing platform technologies that enable customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive and mobility market segments. These featured solutions include LeddarVision™ sensor-fusion and perception platform and the cost-effective, scalable, and versatile LiDAR development platform based on patented LeddarEngine™ technology. LeddarTech enables Tier-1, 2, and automotive system integrators to develop full-stack sensing solutions for autonomy levels 1 through 5.

Register at MOVE America.

“I am pleased that LeddarTech is once again participating in the MOVE America event,” stated Daniel Aitken, Vice President of Global Marketing, Communications, and Product Management at LeddarTech. “As a company, we passionately believe that an ecosystem model of solution delivery enables greater success for our customers while minimizing risk, reducing costs, and accelerating time-to-market. It is an honor to have Flex and Renesas, two members of our Leddar™ Ecosystem, participating in our roundtable event as well as COAST Autonomous, a leader in autonomous shuttle mobility and a valued customer of LeddarTech. MOVE America 21 promises to be an exciting and informative event, and we are proud to be part of it,” concluded Mr. Aitken.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is a leader in environmental sensing platforms for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems. Founded in 2007, LeddarTech has evolved to become a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company by enabling customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive and mobility market segments. With its LeddarVision™ sensor-fusion and perception platform and its cost-effective, scalable, and versatile LiDAR development solution for automotive-grade solid-state LiDARs based on the LeddarEngine™, LeddarTech enables Tier 1-2 automotive system integrators to develop full-stack sensing solutions for autonomy level 1 to 5. These solutions are actively deployed in autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, smart cities/factories, and robotaxi applications. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 95 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Contact:

Daniel Aitken, Vice-President, Global Marketing, Communications, and Product Management, LeddarTech Inc.

Tel.: + 1-418-653-9000 ext. 232

daniel.aitken@leddartech.com

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarEngine, LeddarVision, LeddarSP, LeddarCore, VAYADrive, VayaVision, and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26b86702-1714-40ab-9766-261d5e1abe10