LeddarTech to Showcase LiDAR Technologies at Multiple Locations at CES 2020

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech®, an industry leader in LiDAR technology who provides the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform in the market, announces its participation at several locations throughout the  CES 2020 in Las Vegas from January 7th-10th, 2020.

LeddarTech is poised to make an impression at CES. The company has joined forces with various partners to make their LiDAR technologies more accessible to customers and visitors.  LeddarTech will be demonstrating their LCA2 and LCA3 LeddarEngine™ for automotive and mobility LiDAR applications featuring the award-winning Leddar™ Pixell as well as pedestrian classification technology at several key locations at The Westgate and the Las Vegas Convention Center.  LeddarTech will also be hosting customers and partners at the LeddarTech Technology Lounge and Business Development Center; meetings at these locations can be arranged through leddartech.com/ces-2020

“CES starts the year off with a bang as the global hub of advanced technology and innovation.  LeddarTech is excited and energized to be returning this year as a CES 2020 Innovation Award Honoree,” stated Daniel Aitken, Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications for LeddarTech. “CES sets the stage for an epic year for LeddarTech in 2020 as we continue to expand our position as the market leader in LiDAR solutions on the global stage,” Mr. Aitken concluded.

Where to find LeddarTech at CES 2020

  • CES Unveiled Media Event – Sunday, January 5th, 2020 – Mandalay Bay
    As the official media event of CES, the event will feature CES 2020 Best of Innovation Award Honorees and displays from more than 180 local and global technology companies including LeddarTech, who will be demonstrating their award-winning Leddar Pixell. 

January 7-10 LeddarTech Collaborates with the Following Organizations:

  • Government of Quebec – Booth 35824 Tech Each LVCC
    LeddarTech will be  demonstrating its’ Leddar Pixell along with other Quebec technology companies. This initiative is made possible by Quebec’s Ministry of  Economy and Innovation in collaboration with the Government of Canada.  LeddarTech is also a proud co-sponsor of the Government of Quebec’s traditional CES cocktail event on January 8th at the Bellagio Hotel.

  • Canadian Automotive Parts and Manufacturers Association (APMA) in association with Karma Automotive – Booth 1025 Tech East Westgate
    LeddarTech will be demonstrating the CES 2020 award-winning Leddar Pixell integrated into the Karma Automotive 2020 Revero GT.  Also on display will be LeddarTech’s Pedestrian Classification technology, demonstrating Leddar Pixell based perception.

  • dSPACE – Booth 314 Westgate Paradise Center
    Located in Tech East’s “Smart Cities” product area in the Westgate hotel, LeddarTech will be joining dSPACE as they highlight their newest solutions for the simulation and validation of autonomous vehicles.

  • LeddarTech Technology Lounge 
    In this exclusive lounge, LeddarTech will be demonstrating the LCA2 and LCA3 LeddarEngine and several LiDAR solutions powered by LeddarEngine for automotive and mobility applications including the award-winning Leddar Pixell and a demonstration of the Leddar Pixell-based pedestrian classification technology. Appointments can be arranged at leddartech.com/ces-2020.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is an industry leader providing the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform based on the unique LeddarEngine™ which consists of a suite of automotive-grade, functional safety certified SoCs working in tandem with proprietary LeddarSP™ signal processing software. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 70 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

LeddarTech also serves the mobility market with solid-state high-performance LiDAR module solutions for autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, and robotaxis. These modules are developed to support the mobility market but also to demonstrate the capabilities of LeddarTech’s auto and mobility platform as a basis for other LiDAR suppliers to build upon.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.LeddarTech.com, and on LinkedInTwitterFacebook, and YouTube.

Contact: Daniel Aitken, Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications, LeddarTech
Tel.: +1-418-653-9000 ext. 232 Daniel.Aitken@Leddartech.com

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarEngine, LeddarSP, LeddarCore, and LeddarTech logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

