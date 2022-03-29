LeddarTech Will Unlock the Value of Raw Data Fusion and Perception at Automotive Tech.AD Berlin (Germany) on April 3-5, 2022

QUEBEC CITY, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech®, a global leader in providing the most flexible, robust and accurate ADAS and AD sensing technology, is pleased to announce its participation at Automotive Tech.AD Berlin at the Titanic Chaussee Hotel Berlin as an exhibitor and keynote speaker.



April 4-5, 2022: LeddarTech’s LeddarVision™ Demonstrator Space (live and virtual)

Join the LeddarTech team for real-world demonstrations of LeddarVision. The only sensor fusion and perception software using raw data fusion that simplifies complex sensor sets eliminates the dependency on hardware and provides customers the flexibility to quickly scale solutions across vehicle models, delivering greater ADAS and AD performance.

Meet the CTO of LeddarTech, Pierre Olivier, a pioneer in sensing with over 30 years of experience presenting at these events during the conference:

Sunday, April 3, 2022, 19:45 – 23:00 CET: Icebreaker Session



Topic: The Road to Full Automation - Progress and Challenges

Monday, April 4, 2022, 10:00 – 10:30 CET: Presentation



Topic: Sensing and Perception Technology – Solutions That Solve Critical Sensing Challenges

Learn about LeddarVision, a raw-data sensor fusion and perception platform that generates a comprehensive 3D RGBD environmental model with multi-sensor support for camera, radar and LiDAR configurations. This software-centric solution delivers superior perception performance exhibited through path planning, free space detection and enhanced object detection, tracking and classification.

About Automotive Tech.AD Berlin

Tech.AD Europe fuels you with new ideas, connections and inspiration. This event is directed at advanced engineers and automotive experts from OEMs, Tier 1s, automotive suppliers, solution providers and leading research institutes focusing on AI + machine learning, sensor and perception technologies, software architectures and AV platforms, testing and validation, commercial vehicles and early deployment, connectivity and 5G, infrastructures and smart cities, safety and security and more. Join over 500 of the most influential technical autonomous vehicle experts and executives in Berlin and online! Join LeddarTech either in person or digitally by registering today at https://www.autonomous-driving-berlin.com/ .

About LeddarTech



Founded in 2007, LeddarTech is a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company that enables customers to solve critical sensing, fusion and perception challenges across the entire value chain. LeddarTech provides cost-effective perception solutions scalable from Level 2+ ADAS to Level 5 full autonomy with LeddarVision™, a raw-data sensor fusion and perception platform that generates a comprehensive 3D environmental model from a variety of sensor types and configurations. LeddarTech also supports LiDAR manufacturers and Tier 1-2 automotive suppliers with key technology building blocks such as LeddarSteer™ digital beam steering and the LiDAR XLRator™, a development solution for automotive-grade solid-state LiDARs based on the LeddarEngine™ and core components from global semiconductor partners. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 100 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

