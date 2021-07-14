Lee Chambers wins Psychologist of the Year at coveted UK Enterprise Awards

British Psychologist Lee Chambers has claimed the Organisational Psychologist of the Year Award at the UK Enterprise Awards

—

Lee Chambers, the British psychologist and founder of Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing, has celebrated winning at the prestigious UK Enterprise Awards. The national awards, which honours UK based businesses and professionals, are now in their 5th year, and the competition has increased this year, with thousands of hopeful businesses vying to come out on top of their industry category.

The UK Enterprise Awards proudly encompasses a multitude of exciting and vibrant businesses and industries from all over the nation. Whether by nourishing rich internal cultures to promote employee satisfaction, by offering next-level customer service, or through an enduring dedication to innovative products - the awards are said to recognise British SMEs who are figureheads of change and drivers of creativity.

Jessica Wilson, Head of Award Co-ordination, said: “If we’ve learned anything over the last eighteen months, it is that the British entrepreneurial spirit is not easily extinguished. Indeed, it has remained resilient, agile and dynamic despite the significant challenges many have faced. For most companies, both young and old, it has been a baptism of fire with some unexpected barriers and obstacles to overcome. It was a perfect storm that few, if any, were prepared for. Yet, as we’re seeing now, many have emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic leaner and innovative, ready to tackle the remainder of 2021”

Lee Chambers, who won the Organisational Psychologist of the Year, commented: “Being recognised at a national level for the work that you do is a great feeling. We have faced significant challenges over this past year, but we have continued to show resilience and determination to make a positive impact. We have acquired a diverse range of clients, and have been working to increase performance, wellbeing and inclusion across various sectors. It has also been a privilege to give back to society, including free sessions for NHS employees, hosting a radio show and working with several local charities. This award fuels us to continue to make a difference and is a personal seal of approval that makes me smile inside and out.”

Over the past year, Lee Chambers has collected a number of award nominations and is currently a finalist in the Great British Entrepreneur Awards and the National Diversity Awards. Having previously worked in elite football for Manchester City and Everton Football Clubs, the judges commended his innovative approach of bringing sports methodologies into the business area. They also highlighted his work on tackling racism, bullying and gender inequality. The judges appreciated his passion for his work, his contribution to workplace psychology and noted that they expect that he will continue to make a positive impact in the future.

