LEE CHONG WEI MAKES HIS MADAME TUSSAUDS DEBUT IN SINGAPORE

Malaysia's Badminton Star Reveals His Wax Figure on Limited Display in Singapore

Slated to be Moved Permanently to Madame Tussauds in Hong Kong in Q1 2023

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Much awaited since its announcement in 2020, Madame Tussauds Singapore has unveiled the wax figure of former world no.1 badminton player, Lee Chong Wei today.



Former world no.1 badminton player, Lee Chong Wei revealed his wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore on 13 Oct, 2022 (Photo: Madame Tussauds Singapore)

A household name in Malaysia – Lee Chong Wei is the first ever athlete from the country to grace the halls of Madame Tussauds. His wax figure will star alongside the world's top athletes including legendary football players Cristiana Ronaldo and David Beckham. Lee marks his spot in the hall of fame with a record 349 weeks as the top badminton player worldwide - spending a consecutive 199 weeks at the top spot. With 69 super series titles under his belt, he has also represented Malaysia as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador.

In November 2019, Lee Chong Wei was put through a 6-hour 'sitting' as the team from Madame Tussauds meticulously took over 200 measurements of the iconic athlete. With much excitement and anticipation, Madame Tussauds Singapore is excited to debut Lee's wax figure for fans in Southeast Asia before it makes its way back to its permanent residence in Hong Kong. Making the wax figure extra special, Lee had donated his official jersey from his final Olympics performance in Rio 2016.

Fans can expect amazing likeness and endless photo opportunities with the wax figure as Lee Chong Wei himself shares, "I'm so excited to finally be able to reveal my wax figure to fans from all around the world. A lot of time and effort has been put in by the team at Madame Tussauds. They have been so meticulous at their job recreating me and I am so grateful for this opportunity."



Former world no.1 badminton player, Lee Chong Wei with his fans at the Fan Meet and Greet session on 13 Oct, 2022 (Photo: Madame Tussauds Singapore)



Former world no.1 badminton player, Lee Chong Wei signing his autograph for his fans (Photo: Madame Tussauds Singapore)

Steven Chung, General Manager, Madame Tussauds Singapore also reveals his excitement over playing host to the Lee Chong Wei wax figure. "Sports legends are extraordinary, larger-than-life individuals who have the unique ability to capture the hearts of fans and inspire the younger generation from around the world. We are proud to be chosen as the first Madame Tussauds to display Lee, one of this region's best ever, right here in Singapore, where he will stand among giants in our very own Sports 'Hall of Fame'."

Madame Tussauds Singapore is pleased to announce Malaysia Airlines and Firefly as the official airline partner for this launch. Fans who wish to see Lee Chong Wei's wax figure can visit Madame Tussauds Singapore's website at www.madametussauds.com/singapore to purchase attraction tickets before the wax figure jets off to Madame Tussauds Hong Kong in the first quarter of 2023 for permanent display.

