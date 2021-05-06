Lee Kum Kee Hope as Chef Charitable Foundation Sponsors "NEIGHBOURHOOD First" Programme

Over 300 Young Volunteers Extend Love to the Underprivileged and Elderly with Lee Kum Kee Sauces

HONG KONG, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lee Kum Kee has supported for the second year two initiatives of the "NEIGHBOURHOOD First" programme organised by the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups (HKFYG). This year, the Lee Kum Kee Hope as Chef Charitable Foundation supported the programme and donated a variety of sauces and condiments. The "NEIGHBOURHOOD First uKitchen" initiative, running from October 2020 to April 2021, has enabled more than 300 young Neighbourhood First volunteers to learn cooking from seasoned chefs with the use of Lee Kum Kee sauces and condiments. They subsequently collected fresh surplus food from wet markets and the neighbourhood to cook for the underprivileged and elderly. The volunteers had the opportunity to practise their cooking skills, use community resources to the full and extend care to those in need in the community.



Over 300 volunteers learn cooking skills from seasoned chefs with the use of Lee Kum Kee sauces and condiments

The Lee Kum Kee Hope as Chef Charitable Foundation has also extended help to the "NEIGHBOURHOOD First Reunion Lunch" initiative. In January, Neighbourhood First young volunteers visited over 1,000 underprivileged families and the elderly across Hong Kong and presented to them a goody bag which contained Lee Kum Kee premium oyster sauce among the gifts.



At the “NEIGHBOURHOOD First Reunion Lunch”, Neighborhood First volunteers visit over 1,000 underprivileged families across the city

Mr. Dodie Hung, Executive Vice President Corporate Affairs, Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group, said, "The Lee Kum Kee Hope as Chef Charitable Foundation aspires to further Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group's mission of 'Promoting Chinese Culinary Culture Worldwide' by nurturing culinary talent. We were pleased to support the "NEIGHBOURHOOD First" programme again, which allows young people to learn cooking skills from seasoned chefs, form a closer bond with their neighbours through food. They also have the opportunity to contribute to society by serving as volunteers to care for the people in need in the community."

About Lee Kum Kee

Lee Kum Kee was established in 1888 by its founder Mr. Lee Kum Sheung. With its sustainable development in 133 years, Lee Kum Kee has become a household name of sauces and condiments, as well as an international brand and "a symbol of quality and trust". Spanning over three centuries, Lee Kum Kee is a globally renowned multinational corporation offering over 200 choices of sauces and condiments to over 100 countries and regions. Please visit www.LKK.com for further details.

About Lee Kum Kee Hope as Chef Charitable Foundation

In the spirit of Lee Kum Kee's core values of "Si Li Ji Ren" (Considering Others' Interests) and "Benefitting the Community", Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group pioneered the Lee Kum Kee Hope as Chef programme in mainland China in 2011, which provides full scholarships for aspiring young people to empower them to pursue their culinary dreams. In 2019, the Lee Kum Kee Hope as Chef Charitable Foundation was set up in Hong Kong to further the Group's mission of "Promoting Chinese Culinary Culture Worldwide" by nurturing culinary talent in different parts of the world.

About HKFYG "NEIGHBOURHOOD First" Programme

The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups (HKFYG) was founded in 1960 and is the city's largest youth service organisation. The HKFYG "NEIGHBOURHOOD First" programme is a community-building initiative led by youth people. Over 3,000 young volunteers have formed more than 100 Neighbourhood First teams across Hong Kong. Combining elements of community care and skills training, the programme also opens up a culinary career to its young participants and encourages them to help and care for neighbours in their community. More details about the programme can be found on http://neighbourhoodfirst.hk/.

