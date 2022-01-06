HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 6 January 2022 - Four subsidiaries of Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group, namely Lee Kum Kee Company Ltd. (Headquarters in Hong Kong, China), Lee Kum Kee (China) Trading Ltd. (China Trading), Lee Kum Kee (Xinhui) Food Co. Ltd. and Lee Kum Kee (M) Foods Sdn Bhd, have been awarded the "Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2021" by HR Asia . The Headquarters in Hong Kong and China Trading have received this award for five consecutive years, and China Trading has been awarded the "WeCare certification" for the first time. The awards are a testament to the Group's remarkable performance in human resources management, corporate culture and employer branding.









Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group Once Again Garners "Best Companies to Work for in Asia ".

Mr. Derek Wu, Executive Vice President – Global Human Resources of Lee Kum Kee, said, "It is our honour to receive the 'Best Companies to Work for in Asia' award again. With its corporate culture as the cornerstone, Lee Kum Kee promotes the Tri-Balance concept among its employees, to maintain a healthy, happy and work-life balanced culture. Upholding the core value of 'Benefitting the Community', the Group continues to thrive through providing learning and development opportunities for employees. Lee Kum Kee is determined to promote sustainable development, serve the community and bring a positive impact on society."

The "Best Companies to Work for in Asia" awards are presented by HR Asia Magazine, an authoritative publication for human resources professionals, with the aim of recognising companies with outstanding human resources performance. The judging criteria are based on the Total Engagement Assessment Model: employees are invited to participate in a survey that covers such aspects as corporate culture, learning and development and team cohesiveness to determine the winning companies. The "WeCare certification", another award by HR Asia , recognises companies that show empathy and care for their employees.

