Legal Soft Solution, Creating Your Next Solution Before You Realize There’s A Problem

Today, the distinguished team of legal industry practice experts, Legal Soft Solution announced a unique addition to their current Virtual Staffing services. Virtual Vision is a next level smart device that aids attorneys in their communication efforts with employees. The team at Legal Soft Solution continues to surprise their clients with more innovative inventions as they continue to lead the legal industry in automation.

Virtual vision is the advanced intelligence device that allows attorneys to monitor virtual employees and provide real-time communication that is hassle free. For Legal Soft Solution’s clients who have hired virtual assistants, Virtual Vision is a vital add-on. By utilizing this device, attorneys are able to make video calls with their virtual staff at any time; ditching the old-fashioned way of handling business via manual calling, text, and email. Lawyers can “drop-in” using Virtual Vision at the touch of a button and receive the latest updates via high definition video call from their virtual staff instantly.

Each smart device comes with a built-in camera and microphone. With the use of Legal Soft Solution’s latest development, you can listen in on your virtual staff at any time, view shared calendars, set alarms and timers, manage your office with control compatible devices, and control privacy! Virtual Vision enables employers to observe their virtual staff as if they were in-house employees. Rather than relying on third parties to assist with this aspect, employers can have direct contact with their staff automatically.

Legal Soft Solution offers this service for $147, this includes set-up and 2 devices. Following this initial payment, a recurring subscription fee of $47/month is required. Virtual Vision helps streamline processes for attorneys due to its stress-free utilization that increases efficiency and alleviates time management. Because of this groundbreaking device, attorneys will be afforded ample time to assess employees while simultaneously focusing more on their caseload due to delegating tasks to their Virtual Assistant. For more information regarding this service, check out Legal Soft Solution’s website.





About Us: Legal Soft Solution is a collection of Legal Industry Practice experts who have created, managed, and expanded the number of practices nationwide. Specialties in the area of Business Development, Marketing, Lead Generation, Automation, and Operations. Practices range from Personal Injury, Employment, Immigration, Workers Comp, and many other practice areas. Over the past several years, practices under management demonstrated over 100% growth year after year . We deploy a group of experts to assist each firm at a fraction of the cost of local staffing. Legal Soft adds value “You do the law and let us do the business of law.”

Contact Info:

Name: Legal Soft Solution

Email: Send Email

Organization: Legal Soft Solution

Address: 21777 Ventura Blvd Unit#236, Woodland Hills, CA 91364, United States

Phone: 424-341-4917

Website: https://legalsoftsolution.com/



