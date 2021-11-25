Legal Technology: LXE Pioneers Malaysia's First Client-Centric Platform for Litigation Lawyers

Web-based platform to provide litigation lawyers with a technological edge in Malaysia's increasingly competitive legal landscape

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The last two years have proven that we have to be ready to adjust at any time. The legal industry being no exception as it begins to encounter the digitization that other industries have gone through. To this end, legal technology startup, LXE Theory Sdn Bhd's newly launched litigation management platform aims to provide Malaysian lawyers with the opportunity to build towards an efficient, modern, and most importantly, client-centric practice.



LXE Team (Left to Right): Abhilaash Subramaniam (Co-founder), Jzlyne Joanna (Chief Marketing Officer), Joshua Goh (Co-founder)

"Law is, at its core, a service industry. Lawyers are beginning to understand the necessity of using technology to enhance and provide the best possible service to their clients. A service which lacks efficiency and effective communication often translates to wasted time-cost or may even adversely affect a client's case," shared Joshua and Abhilaash, the co-founders of LXE.

"We created LXE to address this need, by pioneering a way for lawyers and clients to stay on top of their litigation files together via a single digital platform. Nowadays, those who lack a technological edge may struggle to keep up or suffer from a lack of market exposure. LXE's goal is to make the technology transition as seamless and 'user-friendly' as possible for all parties," they added.

"Tomorrow's lawyers will solve legal problems with the support of technology. By taking advantage of these tools, lawyers can make their legal practice far more efficient and focus on what really matters, i.e. prioritising clients. This also helps to ensure that clients have the best legal representation. We as a firm are strongly committed to this," shared Vivek Sukumaran, partner at Messrs Asyraf, Vivek & Wee and Chairman of the Kuala Lumpur State Bar.

When asked as to how clients respond to LXE, "LXE makes me feel more included in the litigation process and secure of how my case is being handled, efforts that I greatly appreciate from my lawyers," shared a client (who chooses to remain anonymous) of Kuala Lumpur based law firm, Messrs J Nee & Azinuddin Karim.

"We understand, having been litigators ourselves. Malaysia's legal sector can expect an exciting decade of change to make it on par with other countries. We hope LXE can facilitate this journey," Joshua said.

Contact LXE at team@mylxe.co for a demo or search "LXE Theory" on social media for more information.