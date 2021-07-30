Legend Capital invests in Series A funding round of BioMap, a biological computing platform

HONG KONG, Jul 30, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - BioMap, a biological computing platform enterprise, has recently completed the Series A funding round worth over a hundred million US dollars, which Legend Capital participated in. The funds will be used to for R&D and talent recruitment.BioMap is positioned as an innovative medicine R&D platform driven by biological computing engine. It was co-founded by Robin Li in November 2020 and he currently serves as the Chairman. Through advanced computing and biotechnology, BioMap draws maps on disease targets and drug design to realize the Global First-in-class original drugs. In the future, BioMap will also focus on the field of immune mechanism of tumors, autoimmune diseases and fibrotic diseases.Richard Li, the President of Legend Capital, said: "It is our second cooperation with Baidu this year after the investment in Baidu's AI chip unit Kunlun in March. We hope to continue to maintain close cooperation with Baidu in the field of scientific and technological innovation in the future. We take a positive long-term view of the integration of IT and life science and technology. BioMap empowers life science with AI, and accelerates the R&D of new drugs and diagnostic products through the integration and innovation of AI technology and cutting-edge biotechnology. In the future, Legend Capital hopes to realise the full potential of the advantages of our enterprise ecosystem in the field of healthcare, and promote BioMap's cooperation with leading companies in related fields, so as to provide intelligent computing platform support for the healthcare industry, give impetus to industrial upgrading and benefit more patients. "Legend Capital has been focusing resources to research the deep integration of healthcare industry and technology. In recent years, it has continued to explore the field of medical AI. In addition to BioMap, Legend Capital has also invested in AI microbial pharmaceutical company Xbiome, AI innovative drug development platform StoneWise, AI medical image assisted diagnosis company Deepwise, Lunit, AI medical pathology diagnosis company Deep Informatics, gene big data company Genowis, AI medical chronic disease management system company Ayshealth Technology, etc.Copyright 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com