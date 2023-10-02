Lehenga With Mirror Work & Embroidery: Ethnic Indian Fashion Collection Updated

Chiro's By Jigyasa, an Indian ethnic fashion store, added new lehengas to its womenswear collection.

Chiro’s By Jigyasa is now showcasing over 100 different traditional to contemporary lehenga designs. With a wide variety of fabrics, cuts, colors, and embroidery styles to choose from, the new collection features garments for every occasion including weddings, Navratri festivals, and parties.

More details can be found at https://www.chirosbyjigyasa.com/collections/best-sellers-lehengas

Designed to flatter all figures, the updated lehenga range is available in sizes XXS to 5XL. Customers can also request their blouses to be custom-stitched to fit their exact measurements.

In the store, customers can find georgette lehengas with ombre designs that transition from dark to light shades of blue or beige. The fabric is enriched with floral patterns and mirrorwork embroidery. “This enchanting masterpiece shimmers and sparkles in the light, creating a mesmerizing effect,” a company representative said. “The mirror details add a touch of glamour, making it perfect for all celebrations.”

The brand’s other embellished lehengas include purple and teal sets with white sequin accents. Customers can also opt for full-skirt pieces with diamond stonework embedded into the fabric.

Amongst is raw silk selection, Chiro’s By Jigyasa offers a light blue lehenga choli with red and gold embroidery. This traditional customer favorite comes with a pink dupatta for a contrasting look. Another choice is a lehenga set made from silk-like fabric featuring a combination of geometric and ikat prints created with a resist-dyeing technique.

For casual wear and warm weather, the brand carries cotton and soft polyester lehengas. These lightweight and breathable fabrics provide an alternative to heavier attire.

Chiro’s By Jigyasa is a one-stop shop for women’s, men’s, and children’s ethnic apparel. Its collection encompasses sarees, lehengas, salwar kameez, kurtis, and Indian bridal dresses. Items can be shipped throughout the USA and worldwide.

A satisfied customer said: “Shopping at Chiro’s By Jigyasa is always a great experience. I love the wide variety of colors and designs. The quality of the clothing is very high. I definitely recommend the store and will return in the future.”

