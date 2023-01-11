Leisa Reid Launches Book to Help People Get Speaking Gigs Today

Speaking Coach Leisa Reid has announced the release of her new book, Get Speaking Gigs Now: Learn the Secrets to Booking 500+ Speaking Gigs, now available on Audible.

Leisa Reid has launched her latest book, Get Speaking Gigs Now: Learn the Secrets to Booking 500+ Speaking Gigs. She believes the book is for anyone with a message to share and who wants to grow their business through speaking. Whether the reader is a beginning or an experienced speaker, this book has something for them. The audiobook is available through Awesound or Audible. Reid urges speakers to check out her latest launch and download their audio version at https://GetSpeakingGigsNow.com/get-speaking-gigs-now-book.

"I believe everyone has a story to tell. We all have experiences, memories, expertise, and lessons we have learned from that can benefit other people," says Leisa Reid, the Get Speaking Gigs Now founder.

Public speaking is a powerful strategy for anyone looking to spread their message or increase awareness of their product. Leisa Reid's book introduces a series of tools to help speakers get booked, whether speaking in person or virtually. Virtual speaking allows speakers to reach a larger audience without traveling and can be used as an effective marketing strategy. Reid urges speakers to check out her latest launch and download their free gift of "5 Top Tips to Get More Speaking Gigs Now" at https://getspeakinggigsnow.com.

The COVID-19 pandemic changed people's lives. A considerable percentage of the working population now works from home while simultaneously managing parenting and other home-based responsibilities. More and more people are using online meeting platforms like Zoom to interact with others. As virtual speaking opportunities are on the rise, they can provide a professional edge in today's job market. With unemployment rates at a historic low, this is the time to learn how to speak publicly like a pro. Whether an individual is looking for a new job or wants to be more successful in an existing one, learning to speak publicly can be key to achieving those goals.

Entrepreneurs and professionals looking to attract new clients must learn to speak well enough to impact and engage others through their powerful words. Recently, the influx of women-owned small businesses, business professionals, and entrepreneurs has emphasized the importance of women being heard and their voices reaching their audience. Public speaking is an effective strategy for businesswomen to connect with and educate others while they grow their businesses. Leisa Reid’s Speaker’s Training Academy provides the necessary tools to get booked as a public speaker. The academy is accessible virtually, and the program information is available at https://getspeakinggigsnow.com/speaker-academy or Get Speaking Gigs Now Speaker's Training Academy.

About the Book:

Get Speaking Gigs Now: Learn the Secrets to Booking 500+ Speaking Gigs will assist readers in preparing their talks, monetizing their speaking engagements, developing their bios, and keeping their speaking gig pipeline full, along with other valuable tools. Business professionals can learn about easy-to-implement strategies designed to help them get booked to speak. Many experts agree that public speaking is the best way to market a business, but its success is based on many factors. Not everyone is an expert speaker, but the good news is that it is a skill that can easily be learned.

About the Author:

Leisa Reid is the Founder of Get Speaking Gigs Now and the OC Speakers Network. She has mentored thousands of professionals who wish to use public speaking to grow their businesses. Her Speaker’s Training Academy is designed to teach entrepreneurs how to get booked and stay booked as speakers. Reid is a dynamic speaker and has booked and delivered more than 600 speaking engagements. An expert speaker who can be contacted for various events, Leisa Reid, is known for her interactive delivery of easy-to-implement strategies.

About Get Speaking Gigs Now:

Get Speaking Gigs Now was founded in 2017 by Leisa Reid after she saw a need in the entrepreneurial industry. She noticed that many entrepreneurs have valuable expertise to share but don’t have the skills and strategies to take their message to the stage. Get Speaking Gigs Now was formed so that professionals who want to use public speaking to grow their businesses are empowered to get booked and stay booked. Potential speakers who build their skills and confidence through the Speaker's Training Academy can emerge as sought-after speakers who consistently get booked and are powerfully positioned to attract clients.



