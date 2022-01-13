LemonSwap sets for the Pre-Sale on Pinksale

Lemon Swap Token is the token which will bridge the gap between meme tokens and alt coins

Lemon Swap team is pleased to announce its Pre-Sale, which is set to take place on PinkSale next week. On the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), $LEMON Token is the next generation of reflection token, By offering rewards in multiple reward tokens to optimize user profits both now and in the future.

$LEMON Tokens users will automatically receive a proportional share of 7% of every transaction in multiple rewards. This is automatically transferred to their wallet every 60 minutes, and it also gives users the option to withdraw their tokens manually in other reward tokens.

Lemon Swap Token Bridge

Lemon Swap Token is the token that will bridge the gap between meme tokens and altcoins. It will have an advantage as the community is able to get rewards in 5 of the most favourite coins of the community (BTC, BUSD, BNB, CAKE & SHIB).

Features Of Lemon Swap

Use-case like a functional swap and dashboard/Dapp already up and running and much more in development.

Vesting and Anti-Dump

Extra 2% sell fee:

$LEMON sells are restricted to less than 0.5% of the total supply + an extra 2% selling fee is applied to all sells to reduce arbitrage, swing-trading and whale dumps.

Anti-Whale:

The max supply a wallet can hold is capped at 0.5% of the total supply which helps counter dumping from big investors also known as whales.

Lemon Swap Vision

Lemon Swap token was created by a team of 5 cryptocurrency enthusiasts who, like many other people, have been rugged / dumped on in other projects, so their mission was to create something which gives satisfaction to users by keeping everything transparent, by achieving this we will have another great use case for our coin, which will help us in reducing the number of coins from the market by manual buyback and burns.

With the current Lemon Swap beta, we will be looking to test for bugs, functionality and look for ways to improve our UI for the best trading experience. Our Swap will continue to evolve as we test our beta and the updates will be added with the full launch of the Decentralized exchange.

Supported Reward Tokens:

Keeping BNB as the default reward token, as users can get rewards automatically. Currently, we have set our automatic rewards timer to distribute rewards every 60 minutes which may be changed according to the community’s demands and the same will happen with anti-whale functions and maximum wallet transactions.

Lemon Swap Token has a total supply of 1,000,000,000,000 (1 Trillion), from which 20% has been burnt already and tokens will be burnt manually as well by buying them back from the community to keep the price hyped.

Buy Tax (10%):

7% of every BUY will be distributed towards holders

1% of every Buy will go towards Liquidity

1% of every Buy will go towards Marketing

1% of every Buy will go towards Dev wallet (which will be used for manual buyback/burns + for the ecosystem maintenance)

Sell Tax (12%)

7% of every BUY will be distributed towards holders

2% of every Buy will go towards Liquidity

2% of every Buy will go towards Marketing

1% of every Buy will go towards Dev wallet (which will be used for manual buyback/burns + for the ecosystem maintenance)

Transfers between wallets will suffer the same Tax as BUY tax.

Audit: https://github.com/ContractChecker/audits/blob/main/LemonSwapToken%20Audit%20Report%20-%20By%20ContractChecker.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/LemonSwapNet

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LemonSwapNet

Contact Info:

Name: Lemon

Email: Send Email

Organization: Lemon Swap

Address: Watford, UK

Website: https://lemonswap.net/

