Lendela Secures AUD 7.8M Series A Round to Level the Playing Field for Australian Borrowers

Lendela, the digital matchmaking platform, is proud to announce its successful AUD 7.8 million (USD 5 million) Series A funding round. Led by Singapore-based Chocolate Ventures, the oversubscribed round also attracted participation from Lendela’s seed investor Cocoon Capital and joined by Philip Private Equity and Genting Ventures. This strategic investment will propel Lendela’s commitment to democratise personal loans.

Borrowers constantly have to jump hurdles to receive the financial assistance they need. From the stigma surrounding loans to the tedious processes involved and lack of transparency in lending processes, many barriers stand in the way of those requiring urgent financial help. Having experienced the lending environment in Asia’s two biggest financial centers, the Founder and CEO of Lendela Nima Karimi recognizes the daunting nature of borrowing. He is dedicated to transforming this experience by alleviating stigma and tackling transparency issues.

Founded in 2018, mission-driven Lendela began operations in Singapore, seeking to introduce a borrower-friendly platform that simplifies and streamlines the loan application process. This year, Lendela expanded to Australia with the same mission of empowering borrowers with transparent and personalised loan options, offering a refreshing alternative to the traditional labyrinth of the current lending landscape.

“Over the past decade, personal loans in Australia have seen continuous improvements as lenders invest more heavily in customer experience. Lendela builds upon this to add a layer of transparency, giving consumers more clarity such as their chances of approval,” said Karimi.

The Australian lending landscape is experiencing a shift as Australian regulators continue to promote responsible, unsecured lending. Lendela’s innovative digital loan matchmaking platform is a beacon of simplicity and transparency.

Speaking about Lendela being at the forefront of empowering borrowers with clarity and choice, Karimi explained, “Our platform increases access to the most affordable and realistic credit options available, taking into account each profile’s credit history. We aim to transform the borrower experience, making it easier for individuals to make informed decisions about their loans.”

Lendela’s innovative matchmaking platform plays cupid, pairing borrowers with the most suitable loan options for their needs. With a focus on the personal lending industry, where Karimi saw the most need, Lendela is making borrowing a more accessible and empowering experience for individuals.

Jack Osborne, Head of Australia at Lendela, added, “We have built a solution that brings financial empowerment to every rung of the credit ladder. Our direct integration with a diverse array of lenders ensures that borrowers are never in the dark about the choices available to them regardless of credit profiles.”

Lendela’s commitment to providing a superior borrowing experience is evident in its extensive track record. In the last year alone, Fintech has brought over AUD 5.7 million in savings to borrowers, thanks to its unique reverse auction model.

The cutting-edge lending platform has achieved remarkable milestones over the years, including profitability in its core markets and doubling its business annually. Owing to the platform’s seamless API integrations with lending partners and Australia’s open banking ecosystem, Lendela offers borrowers swift loan processing times – as quick as 10 minutes from loan application to crediting in accounts.

Understanding that its platform serves an ever-evolving lending landscape, Lendela leverages its rich history of innovation to continuously improve its platform. The investment will be directed towards these improvements to enhance integration and broaden the scope of consumer services, benefitting from greater transparency. The funds will also power further expansion across the Asia-Pacific region.

“We are not disruptors – we are enablers. Our platform connects consumers with the best loan providers, streamlining the process for greater efficiency so nobody pays more than necessary for their loan,” declared Karimi.

Lendela’s mission is rooted in helping people navigate the complexities of financing by offering a borrower-friendly experience. This recent AUD 7.8m series A funding round positions Lendela to make significant strides in leveling the playing field for borrowers.

About Lendela PTE. LTD:

Lendela is Asia-Pacific’s leading digital loan matchmaker, connecting borrowers with the most accurate loan options. Driven by a mission to democratise personal loans, Lendela helps customers navigate their loan journey easily by harmonising the interests of lenders and borrowers. Since its inception in 2019, Lendela has empowered over 100,000 consumers with clarity and confidence to make informed loan decisions with an extensive range of choices from more than 100 lending partners. Today, Lendela serves customers in three markets with offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, Sydney, and Kuala Lumpur.



