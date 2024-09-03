Lenire Device Gets FDA Approved: Tinnitus Relief Here

Lenire is a new tinnitus treatment just approved by the FDA. This non-invasive device from Neuromod Devices LTD offers real comfort for millions of Americans struggling with this challenging disease.

—

Ask An Audiologist is happy to share this news because it is a reliable source of information about hearing health. Over 15% of people in the US have tinnitus, which can be a very lonely and annoying disease. Its ghostly sounds can lower your quality of life, keep you up at night, and make it hard to focus. Treatments today have mostly been about learning how to cope instead of fixing the underlying brain illnesses.

Lenire is ready to really assist those suffering from tinnitus. Combining gentle electric pulses with sound this new device activates the neural pathways linked to the condition. Two headphones and a small gadget resting on the tongue are arranged according this way. While the TongueTip sets the trigeminal nerve, the headphones offer customized sound treatment aimed to enable the brain to react differently to tinnitus.

See https://askanaudologist.com/lenire-tinnitus-treatment/ to find further information.

Clinical studies have proven that Lenire significantly reduces tinnitus symptoms. Actually, about seventy percent of trial participants said they felt comfort from the device. Apart from stressing Lenire's safety, FDA approval confirms its therapeutic value.

"For those with tinnitus, this is a major breakthrough," says Ask An Audiologist audiologist Paula Rivers. Lenire offers a special approach combining tongue stimulation with sound treatment that tends to generate better results than more traditional methods. Having it available for patients excites me.

As Lenire prepares for entry into the American market, Ask An Audiologist is dedicated to giving current tools and knowledge for tinnitus sufferers. On their page will be professional advice, first-hand stories, and the most current data on creative therapies, including Lenire. For further information about the device and its availability, visit the Lenire product page.



About Ask An Audiologist

The staff of Ask An Audiologist is committed to help individuals have control over their hearing loss. From tinnitus control to hearing aids, the portal connects customers with experienced audiologists offering guidance on a wide range of hearing-related issues.

Apart from providing conveniently available and relevant knowledge, the website aims to show professional suggestions, first-hand stories, and the most recent breakthroughs in hearing care. Whether someone is looking at hearing aid options or tinnitus control, Ask An Audiologist is dedicated to helping on the road to improved hearing.

Contact Info:

Name: Ask An Audiologist

Email: Send Email

Organization: Ask An Audiologist

Address: 429 E Dupont Road #126 Fort Wayne, IN 46825. USA

Website: https://askanaudiologist.com/l



Release ID: 89140053

Should you identify any discrepancies, concerns, or inaccuracies in the content provided in this press release or require assistance with a press release takedown, we strongly urge you to notify us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our responsive team is committed to addressing your concerns within 8 hours by taking necessary actions to resolve identified issues diligently or guiding you through the necessary steps for removal. Our dedication lies in providing accurate and reliable information.