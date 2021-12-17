Lenskart Plans To Expand To Over 75 Stores in Southeast Asia by 2022

The firm to launch stores in Indonesia and Vietnam by March 2022

SINGAPORE, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenskart, a leading omni-channel eyewear retailer with a strong presence in Singapore, today unveiled its plans to expand its network of physical stores across Southeast Asia to 75+ by next year. Lenskart will also set foot into new markets- Indonesia and Vietnam by March 2022. The expansions follow on the back of the company's recent expansion in Singapore with the opening of Lenskart's 20th store in the island city. Its aggressive expansion plans will help Lenskart gain a stronger foothold in the Southeast Asian competitive eyewear market and one step forward to attaining its desired goal of being the top eyewear platform in Southeast Asia.

Announcing the same, Anantha Nayak, Chief Business Officer, South East Asia said, "We are aiming to expand the Lenskart brand from its current 20 stores to 75+ in the region by end 2022. Our technology-first approach has enabled us to reach and delight more consumers both online and in our retail stores. The interchange of technology and digital processes gives seamless experience including trying 1000's frames at home via AR technology. With the expansion in Indonesia and Vietnam, we are eagerly looking forward to serving more consumers across the region with better quality products and the most advanced eyewear solutions."

Lenskart's comprehensive omnichannel shopping experience goes beyond the traditional business model that requires the customer's entirely physical presence in-stores. Lenskart offers a seamless shopping experience - customers can make purchases with ease whether it be physically in-stores or virtually online.

Earlier this year, the company launched the first and only eyewear mobile application (App) in Singapore to meet the growing online shopping demand for eyewear in the market. The application is one of the world's most downloaded eyewear app with over 10 million downloads, available for both iOS and Android users[1]. "The brand builds its customer-first approach by offering a 30-day no questions asked return policy. Lenskart also leverages on the expertise of its investors, including Temasek Holdings, to catalyse its operations in Singapore and venture into the emerging markets within the region", said Nayak.