Leonardo and BAE Systems Announce UK-Italy Collaboration on Future Combat Air System Programme

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonardo and BAE Systems are actively progressing UK-Italy collaboration opportunities on the demonstrator aircraft as part of the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme, in the framework of a cooperation path launched by Italy and the UK in the Defence sector. This approach allows the companies of the two countries to identify shared areas of collaboration and begin joint analysis on possible activities of shared interest, after the two companies reached a collaboration agreement within the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme. In the same context, lies an agreement between Leonardo’s Italian and UK electronics businesses and Elettronica SpA related to demonstration activities on advanced sensors and systems.

The FCAS program pursues the development of a technologically advanced multi-domain system of systems, underpinned by highly innovative and disruptive technologies, with a 6th generation core platform, and intended for the renewal of Eurofighter fleet. This ambitious project will allow participating countries to maintain national sovereignty in the Combat Air sector, while redesigning future operational and industrial capabilities in the aerospace sector.

The collaboration between Leonardo and BAE Systems focuses on the application of Model Based System Engineering (MBSE) design methodologies and the joint development of enabling technologies for the national sovereignty of the future system. These activities are the natural evolution of the innovation processes already initiated by the partner companies, and assume strategic importance as they explore a technological frontier not yet reached by European industry.

Furthermore, in line with this strategy, Leonardo’s Italian and UK electronics businesses and Elettronica SpA have agreed to collaborate in the domain of sensors and communications, aiming to support the technological development of the FCAS project, including demonstration activities related to future on-board electronics. This initiative will deepen the established collaboration of these companies at the international level, jointly defining the potential architecture for an integrated set of sensors and communications equipment with innovative capabilities and highly integrated features.

For more information:

LaPresse SpA Communication and Press Office Director

Barbara Sanicola - barbara.sanicola@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b50dc53-a0dc-4faa-8aeb-8b709f7e1213

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.