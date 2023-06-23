Lerner & Rowe Announces Auto Accident Injury Representation For Chicago Victims

Personal injury law firm Lerner & Rowe (708-222-2222) has announced new legal guidance and representation services for victims of car crashes in Chicago.

—

With the move, Lerner & Rowe positions itself to better assist citizens who have been severely hurt or incapacitated in auto accidents on busy Chicagoland roads. Providing victims with up-to-date counsel regarding rights and liability law in the state of Illinois, the firm is able to help injured parties evaluate the strength of their potential case while offering contingency-based support.

For more information, see https://lernerandrowe.com/compensation-illinois-pain-and-suffering-laws/

The announcement has come after the firm recently listed head-on and sideswipe collisions among the most prevalent accidents in Chicago and the surrounding areas. For those who have unfortunately been involved in such crashes, the firm now offers assistance in personal injury lawsuits, targeting fair compensation for any resulting damage.

While the most common injuries associated with car accidents include broken bones, lacerations, and burns, non-visible damage is also prominent. According to Lerner & Rowe, victims may also suffer from concussions and brain injuries, which have long-lasting effects.

However, the firm describes the state’s comparative negligence law as an important factor to consider in advance of lawsuits targeting damage awards, adding that the need to prove that one’s role in causing the accident in question was less than 50% is crucial, and this is where its expertise can be useful.

Lerner & Rowe explained that its ultimate goal is to secure fair compensation for clients after demonstrating the immediate and ongoing effects that auto accidents have had on their lives.

Originally founded by the experienced legal pairing of personal injury attorneys Glen Lerner and Kevin Rowe, the firm continues to represent accident victims across the US. While its newly announced services are carried out at its Chicago offices, its nationwide team also spans litigation lawyers and law groups from Florida to California.

Additional information is available at https://www.theattorneypost.com/your-personal-injury-guardians-nationwide-lerner-rowe-ensuring-justice-across-the-us/

Lerner & Rowe offers no-obligation consultations regarding the firm’s new services, bookable via its official website, which contains LiveChat capabilities for streamlined communication alongside the firm’s over-the-phone contact information.

Interested parties throughout the Chicago area can learn further details about Lerner & Rowe at https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkLnBvZC5jby9hdHRvcm5leXBvc3QvYXQ9NDQ2NzgyMzY5JmV4cGlyZXNfaWQ9MTMwMjY2MzIyNw?sa=X&ved=0CAUQkfYCahcKEwjQ_cX08JD_AhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAQ.

Contact Info:

Name: Kevin Rowe

Email: Send Email

Organization: Lerner & Rowe

Address: 114 E Cermak Rd, Chicago, IL 60616, United States

Website: https://lernerandrowe.com/



