'Les Voiles de l'Espoir' arrives in Monaco on the 19th of June

TURIN, Italy, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supporting children aged 8 to 14 from all backgrounds (France, Morocco, Israel, Luxembourg, Belgium, Switzerland, and other countries) in remission from cancer or leukaemia. It is the goal of the ‘Les Voiles de l’Espoir’. The world’s biggest nautical event for children in remission from cancer and leukaemia, returns for a 12th edition (15-22 June 2024) and will be calling into Monaco on Wednesday 19th June.



Organised every two years since 2001, this 100% volunteer event is orchestrated by the ‘Les Voiles de l’Espoir’ endowment fund. Fifty cruise sailing boats are expected to line up on the start of this wonderful adventure for the children and requires at least two years’ preparation from a technical, financial and mobilisation of volunteers point of view. The six stage towns on the programme are Saint-Raphaël, Saint-Tropez, Cannes, Villefranche-sur-Mer, Monaco and Golfe-Juan. After dropping anchor in the YCM Marina, the young sailors will attend the changing of the guard on Place du Palais followed by a tour of the Palace, before taking their places in cars belonging to members of the Automobile Club de Monaco’s historic committee for a whip round the legendary F1 circuit. Finally, they will be hosted by Yacht Club de Monaco at the end of the day to take part in psycho-fun workshops before a Princes and Princesses themed party.

Already more than 1,000 youngsters have benefited from this initiative in previous editions. It’s a programme of transformation that helps every child to look ahead to life as an adult as they regain their self-confidence so often impaired by illness. Every two years, ‘Les Voiles de l’Espoir’ heads for a different destination. After exploring Languedoc-Roussillon, Normandy, Poitou-Charentes, Brittany and Champagne-Ardenne, more recently they’ve chosen to sail close to Mediterranean shores in Corsica and on the Côte d’Azur (2017 and 2022).

