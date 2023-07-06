Let the landscape of Guizhou release the vision and let the traditional culture nourish the soul

—

Anshun geomantic opera, Miao embroidery, silver batik ...... these ancient and wonderful non-genetic heritage, are the common memory of people living in the vast and colorful land of Guizhou. Recently, the documentary on intangible cultural heritage "The most "expensive" tricks" produced by the propaganda department of Guizhou provincial party committee will be broadcasted simultaneously on major network platforms at home and abroad. Through the interesting experience of foreign guests learning the art in Guizhou, the documentary shows the inheritance and innovation of traditional culture in modern society, vividly outlines and depicts foreigners' views and feelings about Chinese culture, and leads viewers around the world to feel the pulse of Guizhou culture.

-From beauty to beauty, reaching the resonance of beauty

Through fourteen episodes, the documentary allows viewers to change from spectators to travelers and to appreciate the beauty of Guizhou from a new perspective. Taking Danzhai batik as an example, a French fashion photographer encountered difficulties during the experience, but through sudden inspiration, he used the puppy he saw in the Miao village as the theme and completed the design in a short time. Such a natural flow is one of the reasons why the documentary team decided to go to the place of origin to shoot. The directing team, camera crew and local authorities worked closely together, avoiding traditional filming methods and improvising in order to capture the real rather than the fictional side of the story.

-Looking from the West to the East, in search of a common human language

As a documentary on non-genetic heritage in Guizhou, "The Most Expensive Trick" shows that "the national is the world's idea". In the process of foreign friends learning the art, the audience can feel the power of music as a common language, transcending language and national boundaries to reach the human soul. The non-genetic inheritor Liang Xiujiang and the Italian musician Huang Long use the way of oral transmission to let the audience gradually experience the unique feeling that music originates from nature. During the filming process, the editing and rhythm of the music are crucial to a successful record. At the same time, through the performance of Buoy's eight-tone sitting and singing in different scenes of ancient villages, bridges and trees, it shows the general background of Buoy's culture and Guizhou's landscape, returning to the common understanding and spiritual role of human beings in music.

Touching the earth with the feet and opening the heart to all the senses to discover, this 14-episode documentary leads the audience, from the spectator to the traveler, to step into the deep mountains and ancient cottages, waterfalls and cliffs, the bamboo sea and green bricks, to go up to the sky and into the earth, to feel the completely different regional aura and humanistic character of the seven prefectures in Guizhou. While sighing, I also gradually experienced the challenge of shooting different from the past, the charm of Guizhou, so that the record as a whole and personality as it is, but also to give a deeper internal connection. The Most Expensive Trick" opens a door to the world to understand the beauty of Guizhou culture, and promotes the creative transformation and innovative development of the excellent traditional culture of China and Guizhou.

