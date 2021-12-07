Let’s Do This: D-Wave Launches New Developer Quantum QuickStart at Q2B

BURNABY, British Columbia, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-Wave Systems Inc. , the leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, and the only company developing both annealing and gate-model quantum computers, today announced a new quantum acceleration bundle, the Quantum QuickStart™, incorporating quantum programming training plus cloud access. Designed to rapidly train and enable developers to easily utilize quantum computing and quantum hybrid resources to build quantum applications, the Quantum QuickStart bundle provides developers a comprehensive training experience and a month of unlimited, real-time quantum cloud access.



Also featured at the Q2B Practical Quantum Computing Conference , Mark W. Johnson, Vice President of Quantum Technologies and Systems Products at D-Wave will keynote on furthering quantum adoption in his presentation, Putting Powerful Technologies Into Practice. Johnson will be joined on stage by Vidyut Naware, Director of AI Research at PayPal, where they will discuss PayPal’s quantum computing initiatives.

Building a Quantum-Ready Workforce

In a unique job market, businesses are looking to solve increasingly complex problems, while searching for new talent and skills across roles. It is more important than ever for developers to expand their programming skills, set themselves apart from their peers, and leverage the power of emerging technologies in order to enhance their careers. The Quantum QuickStart is designed to help businesses expand their teams’ quantum skills and to help developers accelerate their quantum expertise.

The Quantum QuickStart allows developers with Python knowledge to get started building and running quantum applications within one week. Developers will learn how to solve complex problems of up to 1 million variables and 100,000 constraints and ramp up their quantum computing skills quickly – gaining practical value from hands-on training and a month of unlimited access to the Leap™ quantum cloud service. The Quantum QuickStart package includes:

Week-Long Quantum Programming Training: Developers can take their existing Python programming skills and apply them to learn how to “think quantumly” and use D-Wave’s quantum computers and hybrid solvers, getting them ready to program quantum applications in only a week. This popular online course develops practical quantum skills in a guided environment designed to maximize learning. Attendees have the flexibility to learn at their own pace and receive expert instructor advice and community support during the course. One attendee noted: “The course was simply amazing. I am blown away by the breadth and depth of the SDK (software development kit) D-Wave has produced. This course gave me confidence that D-Wave can be used to solve serious real-world optimization problems.”

Unlimited Access To The Advantage™ Quantum Computer : With more than 5,000 qubits and 15-way connectivity, Advantage provides programmers access to a larger, denser, and more powerful graph for building commercial quantum applications. The latest performance updates on Advantage include a number of advancements that enable developers to solve larger and more complex problems with greater precision, finding better results 70% of the time on certain classes of problems.

Unlimited Access to the Hybrid Solver Service : D-Wave's portfolio of hybrid solvers enables developers to address a wide range of research and business problems. Available solvers include the binary quadratic model (BQM) solver, the discrete quadratic model (DQM) solver, and the constrained quadratic model (CQM) solver. The all-new CQM solver incorporates problem constraints into the solver, allowing users to benefit from a simplified and more native expression of their constrained problems. This significantly expands the breadth and size of problems programmers can solve with constraints, allowing them to formulate even larger problems that run across classical and quantum systems and find the best possible answers.

The Ocean™ Software Development Kit – and More: Developers can ramp up fast with real application examples with live and usable code, robust documentation, demos, learning resources, and application development tools, including a visual problem inspector that makes it easier to explore, learn, and activate developers' quantum applications. Plus, developers will be a part of a vibrant developer community to help jump start quantum application development and collaboration.

To address workforce development opportunities within the quantum computing industry, Johnson will also be speaking at Q2B’s Q2E track , which is focused on quantum education, transdisciplinary efforts, and academic and enterprise hiring perspectives. Johnson’s session, On the Job Training, will dive into the importance of diverse disciplines in the quantum space, the role mentorship plays, and the future of workforce development in partnership with government and academia.

Looking to the Future – A Moment of Clarity

In addition to the announcement of the new Quantum QuickStart acceleration bundle for developers, Johnson’s keynote will highlight D-Wave’s new product roadmap, code-named Clarity, which makes D-Wave the only quantum computing company to offer both annealing and gate-model quantum computers via an integrated, full-stack quantum platform. The Clarity roadmap incorporates:

The next-generation Advantage 2™ quantum system with a new qubit design that enables 20-way connectivity in a new topology . The Advantage 2 QPU will contain 7000+ qubits and make use of the latest improvements in quantum coherence in a multi-layer fabrication stack, further harnessing the quantum mechanical power of the system for finding better solutions, faster.

with a new qubit design that enables 20-way connectivity in a . The Advantage 2 QPU will contain 7000+ qubits and make use of the latest improvements in quantum coherence in a multi-layer fabrication stack, further harnessing the quantum mechanical power of the system for finding better solutions, faster. A new initiative to develop the industry’s first scalable and practical error-corrected gate-model computing system .

. More powerful hybrid solvers that expand use cases and bring the best of quantum and classical resources together.

that expand use cases and bring the best of quantum and classical resources together. Cross-platform open-source developer tools, enabling customers to invest in one tools platform and use across multiple quantum systems.

D-Wave’s ongoing commitment to, and investment in, annealing quantum computing technology will continue to accelerate performance and expand the ability for customers to get better solutions to complex optimization problems. At the same time, by expanding into gate-model quantum systems, D-Wave’s quantum computing offerings will impact the lifecycles of industry. For example, in pharmaceuticals, gate-model systems will assist with drug discovery, while annealing systems will ensure patient trial optimization; in manufacturing, new meta materials will be designed with gate-model systems, while factory automation improvements will deliver those new products to market more efficiently using quantum annealing.

Applying Quantum to AI/ML with PayPal

At Q2B, Johnson will also be joined on stage by Vidyut Naware, Director of AI Research at PayPal, for a fireside chat on how financial services and financial technology companies can gain business benefit from harnessing the power of quantum computing. Naware will discuss PayPal’s quantum efforts, which are bolstering the leading financial technology company’s artificial intelligence and machine learning research efforts.

PayPal will also be featured in a technical track at Q2B on December 9. Nitin Sharma, Technical Director of Research and Global Data Science at PayPal, will give a detailed overview on how PayPal’s AI / ML expertise in fintech, coupled with D-Wave’s quantum technologies, algorithms, and formulations have been applied to fraud detection at PayPal – a major opportunity for financial institutions and consumers alike.

To learn more about PayPal’s work with quantum computing, click here. If you’re a developer and want to learn more about the new Quantum QuickStart onboard to quantum computing program, click here. If your business is interested in learning more about how to harness the power of quantum computing to solve your complex business problems and gain competitive advantages, click here .

About D-Wave Systems Inc.

D-Wave is the leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software and services and is the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers and the only company developing both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. Our mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing for business and society today. We do this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. D-Wave’s systems are being used by some of the world’s most advanced organizations, including NEC, Volkswagen, DENSO, Lockheed Martin, USC, and Los Alamos National Laboratory. With headquarters near Vancouver, Canada, D-Wave’s US operations are based in Palo Alto, CA. D-Wave has a blue-chip investor base including PSP Investments, Goldman Sachs, BDC Capital, NEC Corp., Aegis Group Partners, and In-Q-Tel. For more information, visit: www.dwavesys.com.

