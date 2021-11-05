Letitia Chau of Linklogis was Invited to 2021 Hong Kong Fintech Week to Talk about Scaling and Success of Companies

HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linklogis' Co-Founder, Vice Chairperson, and Chief Risk Officer, Letitia Chau, was invited as guest speaker of the 2021 Hong Kong Fintech Week's Accelerating Your Success & Scaling Your Company in Hong Kong Panel. The sixth edition of FinTech Week, organized by the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau (FSTB) and InvestHK, and co-organized by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), and the Insurance Authority (IA), provides a platform for information technology companies, fintech firms, as well as investors, regulators and more, from all over the world to explore how emerging technologies and innovative advances can power the future of financial services to maximize benefits for consumers, business and society at large.

The week-long event featuring multi-track conferences with prominent speakers is Asia's global financial technology event for scaling new heights. Ms. Chau shared her insights with over 17,000 participants, 30 delegations from over 100 economies, and over 800 media personnel at the event about how cutting-edge technology powered supply chain financing is more efficient than traditional commercial bank loan financing and why Linklogis has become a main board listed company at the Hong Kong Stock Exchanges (HKEX) from a start-up in just five years.

"With the emergence of new technologies which Linklogis deployed such as AI, blockchain, big data and cloud-native, we transform the way we operate supply chain financing by offering a more transparent and efficient supply chain finance process. For example, through blockchain technology, we foster trust among various parties along the supply chain by making transaction data immutable, traceable and transparent. This allows different parties to gain visibility into the underlying transaction," said Ms. Chau at the panel. "Although banks have been offering supply chain financing for many years, their operating model is ineffective as many processes are still done on a manual basis which is prone to operational risks. Moreover, traditional commercial bank technologies are not able to verify the genuineness of the underlying transaction based on the documents submitted by the suppliers."

To share the experience of scaling a business to aspiring fintech entrepreneurs at the conference, Ms. Chau said, "Firstly, you will have a higher chance of success to run a start-up company if you are experienced at your business or have profound knowledge about your business propositions. At Linklogis, the founders including myself are all experienced ex-bankers and so we know about the pain points faced by traditional banks in conducting supply chain finance business. Secondly, it's important to pick a sustainable business model. The supply chain finance Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model we picked plays a key role in trade finance, especially in support of SMEs to get affordable financing which many governments around the world want to promote. Thirdly, you need business propositions that are scalable in order to achieve operating leverage. Last but not least, for entrepreneurs of fintech start-ups, you would need to continuously invest in technologies and be innovative so that you are always ahead of your competitors in the same market space."

According to public information, Linklogis is China's leading supply chain finance technology solution provider, aiming to redefine and transform supply chain finance through technology and innovation. Its cloud-native solutions optimize the payment cycle of supply chain transactions, digitalize the entire workflow of supply chain finance, and enhance transparency and connectivity in the supply chain finance ecosystem, thereby supporting the real economy. Linklogis was listed on the HKEX in April 2021, stock code 9959.HK, as the first listed China supply chain finance technology SaaS enterprise.