Let's Rise Above it All: Westin's Wellness-Focused Campaign Is Leading the Way for Travellers across Asia-Pacific to Move and Be Moved

HONG KONG, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westin Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy's international portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today unveils the next evolution of its wellness-focused "Let's Rise" campaign to motivate locals and travelers alike to regain control and enhance their well-being when they travel. With use of the unifying line "We are All Risers", this campaign celebrates a community of achievers and reinforces the brand's commitment to our guests' holistic sense of well-being around the clock. As a leader in the well-being and hospitality industry, 59 Westin hotels in Asia-Pacific are poised to address the increasing importance of maintaining and enhancing your wellness routines through its signature brand experience, especially after the challenges and demands of the past year.



Aiming to lift the pandemic-weary spirits, bodies and minds through the power of dynamic movement and restful sleep, Westin created an inspiration campaign video that embrace the brand's commitment to well-being, with a particular focus on two of our six wellness pillars, Move Well and Sleep Well. Drawing inspiration from the dawn of each new day, the film features a series of "Risers" in all different locations gearing up and winding down, stretching their bodies and lifting their spirits, uniting a community of Risers around a shared mindset that transcends geography. It will be available to watch in hotel rooms, on social media and more. Through the campaign, Westin aims to motivate and energize everyone around the fact that no matter where they maybe, they can rise up, Move and Be Moved, both broadly in life by staying active with WestinWORKOUT® and the brand's signature RunWestin programmes and Be Moved both figuratively and literally with Westin's active and regenerative signature offerings.

The "Let's Rise" Campaign communicates Westin's commitment to empower our customers and guests to enhance their wellbeing and ensure they can be the best version of themselves," said Jennie Toh, Vice President, Brand Marketing and Brand Management, Asia Pacific, Marriott International. "In the past year, the pandemic has created stress and challenges and we are seeing people realigning their priorities to put their well-being first. We created the "Let's Rise" Campaign to inspire everyone to be a Riser, to push forward, stay active and maintain a good physical and mental health so that we can all rise to shine every day in our own unique ways even during trying times."

To Move…

With an inspiring reminder that "We're All Risers", Westin motivates guests to stay active with an extensive collection of signature Move Well programmes at its hotels and resorts across the region.

Opening this summer, The Westin Nanjing Resort & Spa features the 24/7 WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studios where guests have access to state-of-the-art equipment including a selection of TRX functional training equipment.

RunWESTIN™ programme encourages guests to go running, to explore and discover the surrounding areas on foot like a local, guided by RunWESTIN maps. Guests staying at The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud can enjoy a 5km trail through the lush green hillside and picturesque rice paddle fields near the resort. At The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, guests are taken through spectacular routes, around the powder-white sand paths and wooden decks of the resort, where they can experience the beautiful Maldivian sunrise through Westin's well-being lens.

Run Concierges provide guests with the opportunity to have a running partner and see the area all while staying fit. At The Westin Beijing Financial Street, guests discover the old and the new Beijing in a group run when they run around the traditional Chinese courtyards and modern skyscrapers in the financial district. Take in the picturesque tropical gardens and 19 kilometers of long coastline with fine white sand during their scenic run near The Westin Sanya Haitang Bay Resort & Spa.

WestinWORKOUT® Rooms enables guests to exercise at any hour of the day, for as long as they like, in the privacy and comfort of their own room. The Westin Melbourne, The Westin Guangzhou and The Westin Xiamen offer special option of booking a guestroom equipped with a treadmill or stationary bike, dumbbells, resistance bands and stability balls.

...and Be Moved

Westin's Sleep Well programmes and products encourage guests to restore and balance their energies, in order to return to clearer, calmer and more positive states of mind. The iconic Westin Heavenly® Bed is uniquely designed to revitalise the body and mind with deep restorative sleep, complemented by the brand's signature Sleep Well Lavender Balm. Preludes to restful nights of sleep at Westin hotels include a Heavenly Bath, complete with rain showers and luxurious bath amenities to pamper and soothe the senses. The Sleep Well Menu for in-room dining features a curated selection of sleep-enhancing superfoods that repair and rejuvenate the body.

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort offers calming 45-minute Yoga Nidra or Yogic sleep sessions, indulgent 60-minute magnesium gel body massages and natural sleep-enhancing juices and drinks to help tired bodies and minds transition from wakefulness to deep and restful sleep.

At The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud in Bali, spiritual Sound Healer Ida Bagus Surya is the resort's resident Wellness Manager, who employs a combination of holistic treatments to help guests reduce stress, create deep states of well-being and even promote gentle healing from stress disorders through the subtle energies of sound treatments, prana therapy and kinesiology.

At The Westin Nanjing Resort & Spa, The Westin Chonqging Liberation Square and The Westin Surabaya, the hotels' Heavenly Spa offer spa experiences that touch guests across seven senses including the five physical senses as well as the psychological senses of emotion and meaning, enabling guests to restore energy and relieve stress.

