A letter to shareholders from the CEO of Alumifuel Power Corporation about financial milestones and goals

—

When the company reinitiated its public trading, its path was not achieving investor objectives. Alumifuel Power Technologies took corrective action including both management and engineering changes. Today, Alumifuel Power Technologies have not only achieved those initial goals but have additionally achieved several goals that should help build company revenue.

Since early 2020, Alumifuel have made significant progress with both product commercialization and building a global presence to accelerate the company’s entry into the global markets and reassess Hydrogen infrastructure. These exciting developments continue our strong momentum into 2021.

Financial Milestones and Goals

- Alumifuel engaged a NYC Brokerage Firm to assist the company in raising a significant “non-toxic” debt financing

- The company is considering commencement of a private offering pursuant to Regulation A to raise additional growth capital

- The company is building relationships into multiple markets through various licensing and partnership agreements

Research & Development of New Products

In addition, the company is working toward the completion of other additional systems that would include Unmanned Underwater Vehicles UUV, and creating robust and reliable applications for the better use of our patent.

Alumifuel’s Major Partner on this www.ingeniumtech.com has agreed to start to design a Prototype, and our engineers will then be in a position to design the manufacture of the PBIS-1000 Portable Balloon Inflator System, who has agreed to assist us to build our solution with plans to be distributed everywhere in the world.

The system will also include cloud-based data infrastructure to enable customers to view their performance in real time, receive critical alerts, and view historical production and performance data (and over longer time periods) to provide a more comprehensive view of their System’s health.

Significant Accomplishments of 2021

After appointing new company Board members and building a solid Leadership Team, the company’s trajectory and rate of accomplishments have significantly accelerated. While the company did experience challenges in meeting various COVID 19 restrictions, during that time we completed our PBIS-1000 Balloon Inflator system.

In the first half of 2021, we have accomplished the following:

Hydrogen Applied Sciences -Alumifuel Power Corporation-

- The company has begun working a new manufacturing-ready design for an integrated PBIS-1000 Balloon Inflation System.

- The company proudly announced signing a Partnership with Ingenium Technologies to produce its PBIS-1000 Portable Balloon Inflation System.

- As mentioned, the Company added Ingenium Technologies www.ingeniumtech.com as a Technology Partner that will provide a full range of component and system level design, analysis, development, integration, operations, software, and technical writing expertise.

- The company has created an Advisory Team to its Board of Directors with the intent to expand its line of products.

Real Estate: Dinatrum

- The company signed a Letter-of-Intent (“LOI”) to develop real estate in a pristine beach in Northern Mexico, as it has shown great upheaval in visits due to the Covid 19, as the Pandemic slowed development in certain areas and projects, we have learned as a company to grow, even though the epidemic has continued to generate a perceivable level of uncertainty, we will prepare for a rewarding 2022.

- The company has targeted several opportunities in the Clean Tech Sector, by locating Hydrogen Production and Technology Parks within the United States. California is currently the largest Hydrogen Market Sector.

- The company has engaged a professional graphics company to create marketing videos for our real estate developments.

President & CEO's Commitment to Company and Shareholders

Pedro Villagran-Garcia stated that: "Additionally, I have not sold any of my shares of Alumifuel Power Corporation and I pledge that I will not sell any of my shares in the next two years. I wholeheartedly believe in the future of our great company, and I look forward to sharing in the success with our loyal shareholders. We will soon provide a further update, and I thank all our shareholders for your continuing support and hope that 2021 and 2022 brings everyone continued health, happiness, safety, and prosperity."

DINATRUM, INC./ALUMIFUEL POWER CORPORATION

Alumifuel Power Corporation commercializes unique Intellectual Property for high-demand Military and Commercial Applications, particularly focused on Hydrogen Technology. DINATRUM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alumifuel Power Corporation and is a developer of Green Real Estate Projects in North America.

