LevelUp Gaming, the P2E ecosystem builder, just opened an LLC in the United Arab Emirates

LevelUp team is pleased to announce its first game, PACatto. Two months after launching on the Binance Smart Chain, LevelUp Gaming took its first step in bridging the BSC small caps world and the traditional business world.

LevelUp is a Blockchain Gaming Platform aiming to provide game developers with the capabilities to launch their own P2E blockchain games with ease. No solidity coding is required, simply navigate through their platform and customize your own Tokenomics with just a few clicks. Players will get access to a library of games powered by both LevelUp and their vetted game developing partnerships.

LevelUp Vision

LevelUp is made for game developers who wish to venture into blockchain gaming without having to deal with the complexity of developing a P2E Smart Contract. Games listed with them will be advertised on the platform's ads banners section.

The games will be hosted by LevelUp Gaming. And aims to provide marketing Intel, getting the right exposure. LevelUp is built with the integrity to break the BSC Ponzi cycles. Re-investing real-world value into the project, creating a sustainable ecosystem to ensure its longevity.

Play2Earn System

In addition to the platform, LevelUp Gaming strives to bring users the best experience in the crypto gaming world. Aiming to break the boundaries that have been set before, that with introducing the Play2Earn system, which will be tied with multiple games in the near future.

PACatto

LevelUp Gaming is launching with its first game, PACatto, available for players to make between 2.5% and 5% of their holdings per day. PACatto is a maze action P2E genre game by LevelUp.

The player guides PACatto through an enclosed maze, who must eat all the tokens while avoiding four crypto ghosts! Eating larger green tokens causes the ghosts to turn blue, allowing PACatto to eat them for bonus points. In return, PACatto will reward you with $LVLUP tokens based on your high score and token holdings.

First Line Of NFTs

The project is expected to drop its line of NFTs that will be used to add perks to the game character within this month. In addition to that, the team is working on releasing a scholarship system that would allow holders who don't have time to play and collect their earnings to hire a scholar to do that on their behalf.

The team also announced the development of a mini-game as well as another flagship game, but no details have been shared yet regarding the timeline.

