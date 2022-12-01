LevelUp MD Urgent Care Expands to Passaic NJ with New Walkin Clinic Announced

LevelUp MD Urgent Care continues its expansion in New York and New Jersey with a new location at 700 Main Ave, Passaic, NJ.

—

LevelUp MD Urgent Care, a leading provider of state-of-the-art urgent care clinics in New York and New Jersey, has extended its unique brand of comprehensive one-stop walk-in medical services to its newest center at 700 Main Avenue in Passaic, NJ.



Starting Monday, December 1, 2022, the new LevelUp facility will be open seven days a week Monday – Friday from 8:00 am – 8:00 pm, and on weekends from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm. Insurance including Medicare and Medicaid are accepted.



For Information About The New Location, Click Here https://levelupuc.com/location/700-main-ave-passaic/

LevelUp has distinguished itself from the competition by providing leading-edge medical care and patient satisfaction to local communities in need of easy access to quality healthcare services.





“Passaic is the fifth most densely populated municipality in the country,” noted Mordy Getz, LevelUp MD Urgent Care founder and CEO. “LevelUp MD’s new Main Avenue center fills a healthcare void to the benefit of local residents.”



With onsite X-ray, laboratory services, and EKG, most patients prefer LevelUp MD immediate care centers because they can be diagnosed and treated for most illnesses and injuries during a single visit.



Moreover, unlike traditional, institutional urgent care settings, LevelUp’s spa-like interior design and welcoming staff provide a calm, comforting environment to promote the healing process.



LevelUp’s experienced clinicians are skilled in attending to such illnesses and injuries as scrapes and lacerations, sprains, and other minor orthopedic injuries, and are equipped to provide testing and treatment for COVID, Flu, RSV, MPV, Strep, and STDs; administer vaccinations, and boosters, and more. LevelUp’s scope of non-urgent health services includes wellness care, pre-employment screening, and sports exams.



LevelUp MD Urgent Care urges everyone to protect themselves from severe illness this fall and winter by getting Flu and COVID vaccines and the COVID bivalent booster as soon as possible.



LevelUp UC, LLC is a private company that delivers urgent and non-urgent medical care in state-of-the-art locations throughout the tri-state region with an emphasis on communities that have limited access to quality urgent and non-urgent medical care. Learn more at www.levelupuc.com

About Us: LevelUp MD Urgent Care was founded with the belief that everyone deserves convenient access to quality, patient-centered care delivered with compassion and comfort.

Contact Info:

Name: Cindy Catterson

Email: Send Email

Organization: LevelUp MD Urgent Care

Address: 700 Main Ave, Passaic 07055

Phone: 862-662-6066

Website: https://levelupuc.com/



Release ID: 89085794

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.