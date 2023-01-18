LevelUp MD Urgent Care Receives UCA Accreditation for Centers in New York & New Jersey

LevelUp MD Urgent Care is proud to announce their accreditation from the Urgent Care Association. The urgent care centers provide convenient healthcare access in New York & New Jersey. Their focus on patient-centered care ensures that all receive exceptional care with compassion and comfort.

LevelUp MD Urgent Care, a provider of quality, patient-centered care, is proud to announce that it has received the Urgent Care Association (UCA) Accreditation, the highest level of distinction for an urgent care center. This achievement illustrates the organization's commitment to safety, quality, and scope of services.

The UCA Accreditation criteria include meeting standards for governance, human resources, patient care processes, quality improvement, physical environment, health record management, and patient privacy/rights/responsibilities. The standards represent a set of practices that collectively support patient service and organizational performance. The UCA awards accreditation on a three-year basis.

"We are thrilled to receive the UCA Accreditation and proud to demonstrate our commitment to providing our patients with access to quality care of the highest level," says Mordy Getz, Chief Executive Officer of LevelUp MD Urgent Care.

LevelUp MD Urgent Care centers in Brooklyn and the Bronx in New York and Emerson, Bloomfield, and Passaic in New Jersey offer a convenient and efficient option for urgent, but not emergency, medical conditions. The centers accept unscheduled walk-in patients and are equipped with x-ray, laboratory services, and licensed providers available to perform minor procedures such as casting and suturing.

LevelUp MD Urgent Care is proud to fulfill an essential healthcare need, filling the gap between primary care and emergency rooms while offering increased convenience and cost savings to its patients.

About LevelUp MD Urgent Care:

• Founded on the belief that everyone deserves convenient access to quality, patient-centered care delivered with compassion and comfort.

• Decades of experience and a firm understanding of flexibility allow New York and New Jersey residents to enjoy exceptional care anytime across one of LevelUp's several locations.

• Clinics are open weekdays from 8 am to 8 pm and weekends from 9 am to 5 pm.

• Most major insurance is accepted, including Medicaid and Medicare.

• Additional services offered include Sports Physicals and Occupational Medicine

For more information, visit https://levelupuc.com or contact them at (718) 307-2099.





