LevelUp Urgent Care Center in Brooklyn Poised to Treat Covid-19 Surge and Rising Flu Cases

Brooklyn's premier urgent care center, LevelUp MD, is helping NYC residents during a record-breaking cold and flu season. LevelUp's inclusive team of medical professionals is equipped with the expertise to prevent and treat COVID-19, influenza, and RSV.

—

LevelUp MD Urgent Care of 263 Utica Avenue, Brooklyn, has prepared to meet the increased demand for medical care. Crown Heights residents needing timely and effective COVID-19 and flu treatment can visit their 263 Utica Avenue location. LevelUp's urgent care centers are equipped with the latest medical technologies and staffed with experienced and empathetic medical professionals ready to provide the best care possible.

By offering a wide range of services from diagnosis and treatment to preventive care and vaccinations, LevelUp MD is committed to helping the community stay healthy and safe.

Visit here for more information https://levelupuc.com/location/263-utica-ave-brooklyn/

With its convenient location and comprehensive care, LevelUP MD is an essential resource for the Brooklyn community during this time of need. There have been unusually high concurrent spikes in seasonal illnesses in NYC.gov reports. Hospitals nationwide are seeing the highest number of flu hospitalizations in over a decade.

LevelUp provides on-site testing for RSV, COVID-19, and the flu. LevelUp also provides walk-in services daily with late hours to make it convenient to see a medical provider according to schedule. LevelUp is proud of its upscale facilities, welcoming staff, inclusive practices, and minimal wait times.

Mordy Getz, Chief Executive Officer of LevelUp, described LevelUp's increased demands: "LevelUp has always committed to providing accessible and quality care to our patients. We are proud to be a leader in the fight against COVID-19 and other illnesses this season. With translators and interpreters available at every LevelUp walk-in urgent care facility, we are dedicated to reaching every person in need."

For more information about LevelUp MD Urgent Care's medical services, please see

https://levelupuc.com/services/





About Us: LevelUp MD Urgent Care was founded with the belief that everyone deserves convenient access to quality, patient-centered care delivered with compassion and comfort. With decades of experience and a firm understanding of flexibility, New York and New Jersey residents can enjoy exceptional care anytime across one of LevelUp's several locations.

Contact Info:

Name: Mordy Getz

Email: Send Email

Organization: LevelUp MD Urgent Care

Address: 263 Utica Ave, Brooklyn, NY 1121

Phone: 718-307-1990

Website: https://levelupuc.com/



Release ID: 89088063

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.