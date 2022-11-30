LevelUp Urgent Care Emerson NJ Single Swab Testing For RSV, COVID and Flu Testing Now Available

LevelUp MD Urgent Care is a clinic providing quick, efficient, and pleasant access to first-rate medical care for patients across the Tri-state.

LevelUp MD Urgent Care, a walk-in state-of-the-art urgent care clinic with offices across Brooklyn and the Bronx as well as Emerson and Bloomfield, New Jersey, is excited to announce that they now provide a single swab test for RSV, COVID, and the Flu.

Although RSV, COVID, and Flu present similar symptoms, LevelUp's reliable on-site test can differentiate each virus from the other and identify potential cases of co-infections, which is especially important during this respiratory virus season.

With an unparalleled focus on community access, comprehensive medical care, and concierge comfort, LevelUp MD Urgent Care aims to elevate the patient health and wellness experience to a whole new level. The clinic provides fast and friendly services and helps people avoid lengthy wait times and scheduling restrictions. LevelUp MD Urgent Care centers are open 7 days a week, including evening hours on weekdays; thus, no appointment is necessary.

LevelUp’s innovative “one-stop” model provides patients with unrivaled care during a single visit. All locations of the clinic not only feature onsite X-rays, EKG, and labs but also provide premium care for patients’ better and healthier results with expert medical staff to a comprehensive list of specialty services. Patients can quickly receive a comprehensive range of services at this urgent care clinic, including same-day COVID testing, treatment of other illnesses and injuries, STD testing and treatment, checks, labs & diagnostics, and more.

Working toward the highest level of clinical care, LevelUp MD Urgent Care delivers service with compassion and comfort. Maxwell Cutler, a customer at LevelUp MD Urgent Care, reviewed: “The staff is incredibly helpful and kind. When I went in for tests and boosters, I was helped immediately with a smile. Even during these crazy stressful times, the staff is able to keep their cool and keep the traffic of patients smoothly. The nurses were very informative and truly cared about each and every patient's well-being.”

About Us: LevelUp Urgent Care has locations in Emerson and Bloomfield NJ, Brooklyn, Bronx, and Queens NY. Avoid lengthy wait times and scheduling restrictions. Fast, friendly, and local, LevelUp MD Urgent Care centers are open 7 days a week, including evening hours on weekdays, to treat injuries, and illnesses, and for wellness medical services. No appointment is necessary. Insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid are accepted.

