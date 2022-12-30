LevelUp Urgent Care Facility Continues Growth in the Emerson Bergen County New Jersey Area

LevelUp MD has opened a new walk-in urgent care center in Emerson, New Jersey. Their experienced team of medical professionals provides the highest quality care to patients of all ages, including infants and children, during a cold and flu season from this state-of-the-art facility.

LevelUp MD Urgent Care is proud to continue its expansion in New Jersey with a new walk-in urgent care clinic center at 484 Kinderkamack Road in Emerson, New Jersey The center is open 365 days of the year, Monday through Friday 8 am – 8 pm and Saturday and Sunday 9 am – 5 pm. Access to a medical provider is now easily accessible and convenient.

The upscale Emerson facility houses a welcoming staff team dedicated to delivering high-quality care to the community with minimal wait times.

With the cold and flu season in full swing, many New Jersey residents are weary of bringing COVID-19 or another illness home for the holidays. LevelUp provides comprehensive on-site testing for a variety of illnesses and injuries, including but not limited to viral respiratory testing (COVID-19, Flu A & Flu B, RSV), point-of-care strep testing, laboratory services, and x-ray.

LevelUp also offers all COVID-19 vaccinations for all ages 6 months and up, including bivalent vaccinations. LevelUp also offers a variety of additional vaccines, including influenza, hepatitis B, tetanus, measles, mumps, rubella, and more.

Mordy Getz, Chief Executive Officer of LevelUp, described this expansion as "an inspiring endeavor and much needed. Our mission at LevelUp MD is to make health care accessible to everyone. We prioritize convenience, compassion, and most importantly, equity."

Visiting LevelUp's urgent care center during this rampant cold and flu season is essential in ensuring community health and well-being. LevelUp Urgent Care provides access to walk-in urgent care services for patients of all ages, 365 days of the year, including holidays, getting you and your family feeling better and back to your normal routine in little time.

The new Emerson location displays LevelUp's dedication to accessibility, something much-needed during this cold and flu season.

About Us: LevelUp MD Urgent Care was founded with the belief that everyone deserves convenient access to quality, patient-centered care delivered with compassion and comfort. With ten operating centers throughout New York and New Jersey, , communities across Bergen County, Essex County, Passaic County, Brooklyn, Bronx and Queens have access to premium urgent care services at all times by visiting a local LevelUp Urgent Care Center.

