LevelUp Urgent Care Park Slope Brooklyn NY Offers Relief for Intense Flu Season

LevelUp MD's walk-in urgent care center in Park Slope provides the highest quality treatment to all patients during NYC's raging cold and flu season. LevelUp's inclusive team of medical professionals is equipped with the expertise and compassion to relieve ill patients in the Brooklyn area.

—

Noted as one of the worst flu seasons in over a decade, Brooklyn residents need quality and accessible care. LevelUp provides comprehensive on-site testing for this season's rampant winter illnesses, including PCR testing for COVID-19. LevelUp also provides treatments for COVID-19 and this year's aggressive flu strain. Patients may also receive their annual flu shot to encourage complete illness protection.

https://levelupuc.com/location/164-park-place-brooklyn/

The LevelUp Park Slope walk-in center's services include administering vaccines, physical exams, and other medical procedures. LevelUp's staff also offers in-clinic testing, such as lab work and x-rays.

The welcoming staff prioritizes serving all members of the Brooklyn community. LevelUp's Park Slope location includes interpreters, translators, and even language translating software to ensure every patient receives proper treatment.

LevelUp MD Urgent Care is proud to continue expanding throughout New York City. The Brooklyn community can access LevelUp's walk-in urgent care clinic at 164 Park Place. Like several other LevelUp MD locations around NYC, the Park Slope walk-in clinic is open seven days a week. It is open late in the evening to encourage convenient accessible medical care.

Mordy Getz, Chief Executive Officer of LevelUp, described this expansion, "Expanding our urgent care clinic in Park Slope marks our fifth location in the borough. LevelUp continues its mission of providing a safe and inclusive environment for individuals to receive remarkable medical attention. I'd say this is another positive step forward for the health and well-being of New Yorkers!"

The Park Slope location confirms LevelUp's dedication to accessibility, something much-needed during this cold and flu season.

https://levelupuc.com/services/

About Us: LevelUp MD Urgent Care was founded with the belief that everyone deserves convenient access to quality, patient-centered care delivered with compassion and comfort. With decades of experience and a firm understanding of flexibility, New York and New Jersey residents can enjoy excellent care anytime across one of LevelUp's several locations.

