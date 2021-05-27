Lever Foundation Praises Minor Food Group for Landmark Commitment to Use Only Cage-Free Eggs Globally

BANGKOK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Minor Food Group, one of Asia's largest restaurant groups with over 2,200 outlets operating in 27 countries, won praise today from animal protection non-profit Lever Foundation for committing to use only cage-free eggs and egg ingredients in all of its restaurants worldwide.

"We recognize that animal welfare is an important part of a responsible food and service supply chain," announced Minor Food Group in an updated animal welfare commitment released on the company's website. "Eggs are a staple in many of our products and we strive to provide our customers with the highest quality and safest ingredients. We are pleased to announce our commitment to source 100% of our eggs (shell, liquid and egg products) from cage-free sources for all owned and franchised operations in our portfolio by the end of 2027. With our worldwide presence, Minor Food's commitment to the cage-free initiative will have a positive impact on animal welfare and sustainable food sourcing at both the local and global level."

Thailand-based Minor Food Group operates own-brand restaurant chains including The Coffee Club, The Pizza Company, Basil, and Riverside Grilled Fish, and is also a licensee of global QSR brands including Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, Burger King, and Benihana. The company's largest markets are Thailand, China, and Australia, but it also operates restaurants across Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, Singapore, and Indonesia, as well as numerous locations in the Middle East, Europe and North America.

"We applaud Minor Food Group's leadership on this important animal welfare issue," said Kirsty Tuxford, campaign manager at Lever Foundation, an international animal protection NGO that worked with Minor Food Group on its commitment. "Over fifty of the world's largest food companies have committed to use only cage-free eggs across Asia and globally. Minor Food Group is now the largest Asia-based restaurant group to make this same commitment, which will improve animal welfare across the company's supply chain and further strengthen customer food safety."

Lever Foundation is an international animal protection NGO with staff operating in Asia, Europe and the Americas.

